Sting, 17-time Grammy award winner, to perform in Rogers this fall

ROGERS -- No, Sting. We'll be watching you.

The legendary, one-name wonder and founding member of The Police who released a slew of No. 1 hits during the '80s and '90s will be in Rogers Oct. 12 with his My Songs World Tour. Show starts at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6:30.

The Walmart AMP describes the concert as "an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner's illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to be taken on a musical journey with timeless hits like 'Fields of Gold,' 'Shape of My Heart,' 'Roxanne,' 'Englishman in New York,' 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Message in a Bottle,' 'Demolition Man' and more."

Members of Sting's Fan Club may access pre-sale tickets prior to the general public by visiting www.sting.com. Presales start Wednesday. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Standard ticket prices will range from $39.50-$179.50 plus applicable fees at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekdays. All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally.

