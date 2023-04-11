Sections
Sting, 17-time Grammy award winner, to perform in Rogers this fall

Founding member of The Police brings ‘My Songs’ tour to Arkansas by Monica Hooper | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Sting comes to Arkansas this fall. The founding member of The Police brings his My Songs World Tour to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Oct. 12. Gates open at 6:30 pm. Music starts at 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14. Presales for members of Sting's fan club start on Wednesday, April 12. Prices are $39.50-$179.50. (Courtesy Photo/Martin Kierszenbaum)

ROGERS -- No, Sting. We'll be watching you.

The legendary, one-name wonder and founding member of The Police who released a slew of No. 1 hits during the '80s and '90s will be in Rogers Oct. 12 with his My Songs World Tour. Show starts at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6:30.

The Walmart AMP describes the concert as "an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner's illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist. Fans can expect to be taken on a musical journey with timeless hits like 'Fields of Gold,' 'Shape of My Heart,' 'Roxanne,' 'Englishman in New York,' 'Every Breath You Take,' 'Message in a Bottle,' 'Demolition Man' and more."

Members of Sting's Fan Club may access pre-sale tickets prior to the general public by visiting www.sting.com. Presales start Wednesday. General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Standard ticket prices will range from $39.50-$179.50 plus applicable fees at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekdays. All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally.

FYI

Sting: My Songs World Tour

WHAT -- 17-time Grammy award winner Sting performs in Rogers.

WHEN -- 8 p.m. Oct. 12

WHERE -- The Walmart AMP in Rogers.

INFO -- www.amptickets.com

Print Headline: Sting to play in Rogers

