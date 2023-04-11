NWA fishing report: Stripers scatter while white bass run





Beaver Lake

Striped bass are scattered from Rocky Branch park to Hickory Creek park.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said the best striper baits are brood minnows or shad. Fish 15 to 30 feet deep. Black bass are hitting Alabama rigs, jerk baits, jig and pigs, crank baits or spinner baits.

Use minnows or jigs for crappie 15 to 30 feet deep around brush. Walleye are biting jerk baits along gravel banks and gravel points in the Prairie Creek area.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports white bass are beginning their spawning run. Anglers are catching some good-sized white bass in the White and War Eagle tributaries. Walleye are spawning in those tributaries as well. Try minnow or soft plastic baits.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy reports trout fishing is good with prepared trout baits such as Pautzke Fire Bait or Berkley Power Bait. Walleye are scattered throughout the tailwater. The bite is best between the towns of Beaver and Holiday Island. Use jigs or blade baits in deep water.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at Lake Fayetteville Marina said bluegill fishing is good with worms. Crappie are biting jigs or minnows in shallow water. Black bass fishing is fair with crank baits or plastic worms.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said crappie are biting well on minnows or jigs close to shore. Black bass fishing is good with all kinds of lures including spinner baits or plastic worms. Catfish are biting well on liver.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports good bass fishing one day, slow the next. Try jig and pigs or jerk baits. Fish for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms or other soft plastic lures.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing at Grand Lake for crappie on jigs or minnows. Catfish are biting fair on cut bait, shad or shrimp. Largemouth bass fishing is slow. Try Alabama rigs or crank baits.

At Lake Eucha, largemouth bass are biting fair on crank baits or spinner baits around brush. Channel catfish are biting fair on cut bait, shrimp or stink bait. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows.

At Lake Tenkiller, white bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs, crank baits or jigs. Catfish are biting well on liver or cut bait. Black bass fishing is fair with crank baits, jig and pigs, plastic worms or spinner baits.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are biting swim baits on all areas of the lake. Fishing in dirty water along points with wood cover works well. Try jig and pigs, tube baits or plastic worms 5 to 6 feet deep.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



