Super Quiz: Sports & Games

1. The three categories in 20 Questions are animal, vegetable and --------.
2. The member of a relay team that runs last is known as the ----------.
3. What is kept in a quiver?
4. Charles Atlas was the original "97-pound ----------."
5. What activity is held at a regatta?
6. In poker, an ace-2-3-4-5 is a ---------- straight.
7. What racket sport uses the highest net?
8. One stroke over par in golf is a ----------.
9. In what sport is there a "Green Monster"?
ANSWERS
1. Mineral
2. Anchor
3. Arrows
4. Weakling
5. Boat races
6. Bicycle (wheel)
7. Badminton
8. Bogey
9. Baseball (Fenway Park left field wall)