Super Quiz: Sports & Games

1. The three categories in 20 Questions are animal, vegetable and --------.

2. The member of a relay team that runs last is known as the ----------.

3. What is kept in a quiver?

4. Charles Atlas was the original "97-pound ----------."

5. What activity is held at a regatta?

6. In poker, an ace-2-3-4-5 is a ---------- straight.

7. What racket sport uses the highest net?

8. One stroke over par in golf is a ----------.

9. In what sport is there a "Green Monster"?

ANSWERS

1. Mineral

2. Anchor

3. Arrows

4. Weakling

5. Boat races

6. Bicycle (wheel)

7. Badminton

8. Bogey

9. Baseball (Fenway Park left field wall)