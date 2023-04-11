Tampa Bay blanks Boston, runs streak to 10 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays became the first major league team since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers to open the season with 10 straight wins, getting a solo homer from Brandon Lowe in the eighth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Monday night.

The 1987 Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves share the major league record for the best start to a season at 13-0. The Rays are the seventh team since 1901 to begin the year with 10 or more wins.

Lowe homered for the third straight game, sending a 3-2, one-out pitch from Chris Martin (0-1) into the right-field stands. Lowe has nine RBI over his past three games.

"This is the first night where it's kind of quiet offensively," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. "I kind of felt like at any given moment somebody could knock one out of the ballpark. Probably the right guy with Brandon."

Tampa Bay has outscored its opponents 76-18.

In a matchup of the American League's top two scoring teams, pitching and defense prevailed. This was the Rays' first win by fewer than four runs as Tampa Bay fell one short of the 1939 New York Yankees, the most recent team to win 10 consecutive games by four or more at any point in a season.

Tampa Bay opener Jalen Beeks (Prairie Grove, Arkansas Razorbacks) allowed one hit over two innings, and Josh Fleming gave up one hit over the next four. After Garrett Cleavinger worked a perfect seventh, Colin Poche (1-0) worked out of bases-loaded, two-jam in the eighth by striking out Rafael Devers.

"He made some good pitches and got Rafie out," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "They pitched well, we pitched well. There was good defense. Obviously we didn't win the game but as far as the game, it was great."

Pete Fairbanks completed the three-hitter and got his first save.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta gave up three hits in five scoreless innings. Josh Winckowski allowed one hit in two innings.

RANGERS 11, ROYALS 2 Andrew Heaney tied an AL record by striking out nine consecutive batters, Adolis Garcia's sixth-inning grand slam was one of three Texas home runs and the host Rangers routed Kansas City.

GUARDIANS 3, YANKEES 2 Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly to lift host Cleveland past New York. Shane Bieber (1-0) gave up two runs and three hits to New York's first four batters. But he settled in and retired 17 of 18 in one stretch. He allowed two runs and five hits.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3 Hanser Alberto hit a three-run homer and Chicago's Dylan Cease (2-0) allowed 3 runs, 1 earned, in 5 inning in a win over host Minnesota.

ORIOLES 5, ATHLETICS 1 Adley Rutschman homered for the second straight game and Kyle Gibson earned his third victory in as many starts with host Baltimore.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 5, PADRES 0 Max Scherzer (2-1) shut down San Diego for five innings, and host New York won a rematch from last year's playoffs. Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor each hit a two-run double.

BRAVES 5, REDS 4 (10) Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and host Atlanta recovered after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 15, MARLINS 3 Alec Bohm homered and had six RBI and host Philadelphia tagged NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara for nine runs. Brandon Marsh and Jake Cave added solo homers. The Phillies had 20 hits.

ROCKIES 7, CARDINALS 4 German Marquez pitched five strong innings before leaving with tightness in his right forearm, Alan Trejo tied a career-high with three hits and host Colorado beat St. Louis.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 3, MARINERS 2 (10) Nico Hoerner's soft single off Matt Brash with one out in the 10th inning scored pinch-runner Nick Madrigal to give host Chicago the win. Cubs starter Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Razorbacks) threw five innings of two-hit ball.

ASTROS 8, PIRATES 2 Yordan Alvarez had three hits and boosted his RBI total to a major-league-leading 16 by driving in two runs as Houston beat host Pittsburgh.