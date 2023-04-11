Tornado-struck Loony Bin comedy club relocates temporarily to downtown venue

In the wake of the March 31 tornado that tore up the Loony Bin Comedy Club’s home, the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center on North Rodney Parham Road, the club has moved temporarily into the vacant South on Main restaurant space on 1304 Main St., Little Rock.

The website, lr.loonybincomedy.com, explains “we will [be] having our shows at 1304 S. Main St., Little Rock, AR, 72202 while we are making repairs.”

John Stringer will be the headliner when comedy resumes in the new venue Wednesday. Stef Bright and Crux Crawford are also on the bill.

Loony Bin owner-manager Wayne Iburg Jr. says he expects to be in the temporary space for about three weeks and thanked South on Main owner Don Dugan for opening it for the club’s use.

Weekday show times (Wednesday-Thursday) will remain at 8 p.m. Weekend show times will shift to 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The club will hold an open-mic night 8 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 581-1742.



