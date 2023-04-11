Trump seeks Pence ruling reversal

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked a federal appeals court Monday to narrow the scope of the testimony that former Vice President Mike Pence has to give a grand jury investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The request to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to reverse a lower court's decision ordering Pence to testify was the latest attempt by Trump's legal team to keep witnesses close to him from divulging information to prosecutors in the office of the special counsel, Jack Smith.

Pence has always been a potentially important witness in the election inquiry into Trump because of the conversations he took part in at the White House in the weeks preceding the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. During that time, Trump repeatedly pressed him to use his ceremonial role overseeing the congressional count of Electoral College votes to block or delay certification of his defeat.

Prosecutors have been trying to get Pence to talk about Trump's demands for months -- first in requests by the Justice Department for an interview and then through a grand jury subpoena issued by Smith, who inherited the inquiry into Trump's attempts to stay in power.

Should Pence end up testifying, it would be a turning point in a months-long behind-the-scenes battle waged by Trump and several witnesses close to him to block the disclosure of details about plans to overturn the election.

Last month, in a pair of sealed rulings, Judge James E. Boasberg, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court in Washington, ordered Pence to appear before the grand jury, striking down two separate challenges that would have kept Pence from answering certain questions.

In one of those challenges, Pence sought to limit his testimony by arguing that his role as the president of the Senate on Jan. 6, when Trump's defeat was certified by Congress, meant he was protected from legal scrutiny by the executive branch -- including the Justice Department. That argument was based on the "speech or debate" clause of the Constitution, which is intended to protect the separation of powers.

TRIAL STEMMING FROM RAPE CLAIM

A federal judge wants to know if Trump plans to attend a New York trial this month resulting from a columnist's claim that he raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued an order Monday directing parties in the case to notify him by April 20 whether they will be present throughout the trial, scheduled to start April 25 in Manhattan federal court. And later in the day, he rejected a request that names of anonymous jurors be released to lawyers, saying Trump's latest public statements about a criminal case against him in state court show jurors might be harassed if their identities got out.

A writer, E. Jean Carroll, sued Trump in November, saying he raped her in early 1996 after a chance meeting at the Bergdorf Goodman department store. He has repeatedly and emphatically denied it in language sure to be highlighted for a jury that will decide whether the rape occurred and if Trump defamed Carroll with his comments.

The rape claim was made immediately after a temporary state law took effect allowing adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if attacks happened decades ago.

Trump's lawyers did not respond Monday to requests for comment on Kaplan's order.

Attorney Roberta Kaplan, no relation to the judge, said Carroll "intends to be present for the entire trial."

In his order, the judge asked "each party" to notify him in writing whether he or she intends to attend the entire trial. If not, he asked to be told what dates and times each individual will be absent.

The judge said the order was not to be construed to suggest whether either side is obliged to be present throughout the trial or what legal consequences could result from a decision not to be present the entire time.

The judge was likely interested in learning exactly when Trump might be in court because of the special security arrangements that would be required for a Secret Service-protected former president who is campaigning for a second term in office.

Judge Kaplan cited public comments Trump made after the appearance, as he rejected a request by lawyers on both sides in the rape case to be told the names of anonymous jurors. Recently, he ruled that the jury will be anonymous, citing in part the "strong likelihood" that there could be "harassment or worse" of jurors by Trump supporters.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Feuer of The New York Times and by Larry Neumeister of The Associated Press.