Two lanes on Interstate 30 cleared after being blocked due to multiple vehicle crash

All lanes on Interstate 30 eastbound are open after an accident had blocked the left and center lanes, traffic officials said Tuesday morning.

Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said an accident involving at least three vehicles, one of which was overturned, near exit 139A blocked the two eastbound lanes in Pulaski County.

He said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m.

A tweet from the iDriveArkansas account announced that the lanes had been cleared just after 9:30 a.m.

Parker said the traffic from the accident had backed traffic up almost to Interstate 530 North.