Tyson workers protest outside closing Van Buren plant

Some of the workers at a Tyson Foods poultry plant in Van Buren scheduled for closure next month protested Monday what they said was unfair pay and an unsafe working environment.

According to a news release from Venceremos, an organization supporting poultry worker rights, the Tyson workers are demanding fair pay. Venceremos identified Monday's action as a strike and contends that many workers have left the plant because of its impending closure, so with fewer workers on hand, the work environment has become unsafe.

Magaly Licolli, executive director at Venceremos, said in a phone interview that about 100 workers gathered in the plant parking lot before their shifts on Monday morning and by the end of the day the group swelled to about 270. She said the workers signed a petition outlining their concerns and planned to present it to Tyson management today. She said she expected the walkout to continue.

Licolli said workers have left the plant because of its impending closure, creating an increased workload for those remaining, resulting in harder shifts and an increasingly dangerous work environment. She said the few incentives Tyson has offered are insignificant compared with the hard labor and difficult conditions the workers endure.

The group argues Tyson is freezing the use of vacation time and the company has said it will terminate workers who miss three days' work, even while on sick leave. In addition, it said, Tyson offered severance packages to plant supervisors and executives but not to line workers who are "mostly people of color," some with 10 to 20 years' experience.

A Tyson Foods spokesman confirmed a protest did occur Monday at the Van Buren plant, adding the plant is operating normally. Plant workers at the site are not unionized, Tyson said.

"We realize this is a difficult situation and supporting our affected team members is our top priority," Tyson spokesman Derek Burleson said in a statement. "We've been in regular communication with our Van Buren team to ensure they have resources and assistance available to them, including a $1,000 stay on bonus for all team members who remain with Tyson Foods until the plant closes."

The company said workers with unused vacation or holiday time earned prior to the plant closure will be paid in full.

Tyson said it is offering workers relocation assistance while offering the chance to apply for open positions in other Tyson Foods facilities. The company said it also is working with local and state organizations to connect workers to available resources if they choose not to relocate.

Tyson shares closed at $61.05, up $1.44 or 2.4% in trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $55.81 and as high as $99.54 over the past year.

In mid-March, Springdale-based Tyson Foods said it would close the Van Buren plant, which employs about 950, as well as a plant in Virginia, in a move to optimize its operations. Both plants are expected to close May 12. Tyson's Van Buren plant at 802 S. 28th St. was acquired in 1986 and processes chicken parts.

In recent earnings calls, Tyson Foods has pushed its shift toward automation, saying the move makes plants more efficient but also improves working conditions for its employees. In December 2021, the company said it would invest $1.3 billion through 2024 in automation in a move to both increase production and reduce labor costs.

In late January, Tyson Foods named a new group president of its poultry division. Wes Morris, who began working for Tyson in 1999, held several posts including heading up the company's prepared foods operations before his retirement in 2017. Morris returned and replaced David Bray, who had led the division since 2021 and has left the company.

Tyson Foods has 142,000 workers worldwide according to its most recent annual report.

In 2022, the company saw $53 billion in sales with 32% of those sales attributed to its chicken segment. The company's earnings report of its first-quarter sales and profits released in February widely missed analysts' estimates, with the company saying all its meat segments lagged because of inflation and economic pressure on its customers.

In October, Tyson Foods said it was recalling about 1,000 executives working in its Chicago area and Dakota Dunes, S.D., offices to move to a centralized company headquarters in Springdale. At the time, Tyson said the move would begin in phases starting early next year and take about a year to complete, but many have chosen not to move to Arkansas, according to media reports.