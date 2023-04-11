UCA aims to finish sweep of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- It was bound to happen at some point.

After losing three straight games against the University of Arkansas by two runs or less, the University of Central Arkansas softball team finally got the best of the Razorbacks on March 6.

The Bears made the bus ride to Fayetteville and upset the then-No. 6 Razorbacks 2-1. It was a win UCA Coach Jenny Parsons said she "couldn't be happier" about for her team.

On the reverse side, the loss sent the Razorbacks into a mini-slump. It was the onset of a stretch in which Coach Courtney Deifel's team lost 4 of 5 games, including 2 by run rule.

No. 8 Arkansas (28-11, 9-6 SEC) has a chance to avenge the upset today as it travels to Conway to complete the home-and-home series. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

"It was a big moment," Parsons said of the win in Fayetteville. "You know, we've been close many, many times. We've lost in extra innings. We've lost on a walk-off. These are all things that we've been striving to get to. My kids have put together a very solid season with chance to beat Arkansas again at our place. It'll be a great atmosphere, and we look forward to the challenge of playing them again."

UCA (27-8, 11-1 ASUN) has been one of the nation's best teams from a smaller conference this season. Extra Inning Softball has the Bears ranked No. 2 in its most recent Mid-Major Top 25 poll, and UCA is 17th in the NCAA's latest RPI.

"The program that we have is something that doesn't hurt [Arkansas] playing us RPI-wise or for postseason implications," Parsons said. "It'd be different if we were in the 300s in RPI, but we're not. So it's a good challenge for us against them, and it's a good opportunity for them to be seen in the Central Arkansas market."

The Razorbacks have recovered from the losing spell and have since won 8 of 11 games. Arkansas got back on track with its first-ever series win in Tuscaloosa, Ala., when it beat then-No. 16 Alabama during an extra-inning rubber match.

Arkansas also won a home series against then-No. 8 Florida before gaining a road sweep of Mississippi State. Last weekend, the Razorbacks dropped 2 of 3 games against 14th-ranked Georgia.

With a young roster -- which includes five underclassmen in the starting lineup -- Deifel said her group is learning as it goes.

"I do think that this team is a 'have to figure it out yourself' kind of team," she said following Saturday's 4-3 walk-off win over Georgia. "I think that's the youth that we have. ... We can give them the information, they could take it in, and then they still need to experience it."

The walk-off victory was two days removed from a loss in which Deifel said made the team "sick to its stomach." Georgia was down to its final strike Thursday but hit a go-ahead three-run home run.

Arkansas was on the doorstep of being swept Saturday, as it trailed 3-0 midway through the game. The Razorbacks rallied back for a win, punctuated by a seventh-inning solo home run by Cylie Halvorson.

"I'm really proud of this group, because that Thursday night game just kind of crushed us," Deifel said. "And then even to respond after [losing 4-0 on Friday], they just continue to show a lot of character. And even at the start of the [Saturday's] game, you could have easily just kind of folded it in, but they kept fighting and found a way. I'm just really proud of them."