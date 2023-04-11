Walleye project adds to natural spawn

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission staff from the Charlie Craig State Fish Hatchery in Centerton teamed up with other Game and Fish staff in early March to gather walleye from the Kings River near Eureka Springs and boost their numbers in Northwest Arkansas waterways.

Joe Adams, hatchery manager, said the walleye project is conducted every other year here. During the off years, biologists and staff from the Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery in Hot Springs conduct a similar project in central Arkansas to increase walleye fishing opportunities in that portion of the state. Walleye reproduce naturally in Arkansas, but the project adds to the natural spawn to produce more walleye for anglers.

Staff gently push against a female walleye's belly to collect the eggs. Each year, walleye swim upstream in late winter to spawn, but the success of that spawn is held entirely to the whims of nature. The eggs require a steady flow of current to keep them fresh and healthy until they hatch. Too little current and the eggs will be smothered. Too much and the water becomes too muddy or flushes the eggs completely out. But hatchery staff can maintain the perfect conditions at the Centerton hatchery to successfully spawn walleye.

"We collected about 70 female walleye and 200 males during the two-night effort this year," Adams said. "About two-thirds of those female fish were ready to spawn, so we collected their eggs, fertilized them with milt from the male fish and returned the fish to the water unharmed. The rest of the females were brought back to the hatchery with some males and held in separate tanks until they were ready to spawn."

Game and Fish staff during the two-night project collected and fertilized more than 4.6 million eggs, which are now being cared for at the hatchery in special jars. These hatching jars simulate the needed flow rate with gentle circulation that keeps the eggs moving and suspended in the water.

"It takes eight or nine days for the eggs to begin hatching," Adams said. "From there, we'll move them to tanks, then to ponds to grow a little larger before stocking."

The walleye raised at the hatchery will be stocked into Beaver Lake and Lake Fort Smith, with any extra fish going to Norfork Lake. Additionally, some of the walleye fry will be stocked into a nursery pond on Bull Shoals Lake to grow out there. They will be stocked directly into that lake via direct drain pipe once the fingerlings reach 2 inches long.

