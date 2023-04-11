Walmart to have EV charging stations

Walmart Inc. plans to set up thousands of electric-vehicle charging stations across the country by 2030.

The Bentonville-based retailer will build its own electric-vehicle fast-charging network at Walmart and Sam's Club locations, said Vishal Kapadia, Walmart's senior vice president for energy transformation, in a post on the company's blog.

These will be in addition to the nearly 1,300 stations already available at more than 280 locations, Kapadia said.

The chargers will be on site at Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets as well as Sam's Club locations, he said.

"Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won't be able to find a charger in a clean, bright and safe location when needed," Kapadia said.

"This plan marks the latest investment in our efforts to transform our business and product supply chains to be more regenerative, in this case helping reduce emissions and increase efficiencies for customers," Kapadia said.

Walmart has set a goal to achieve zero emissions in its supply chain by 2040.