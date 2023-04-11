W.A.S.P. tickets go on sale Friday





Heavy metal band W.A.S.P., on its “40th Never Stops World Tour 2023,” performs at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St. in Little Rock. Special guest is Armored Saint.

Tickets — $37.50; VIP, $387.50, includes a meet-and-greet, Q&A and personal photo with founding member, frontman and lead singer Blackie Lawless, “two personal items autographed,” merchandise coupon for the W.A.S.P. online store and a set of guitar picks — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, at WASPnation.com.

The North American leg of the band’s tour kicks off Aug. 4 in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and wraps up Sept. 16 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, where the band got its start in small venues four decades back.



