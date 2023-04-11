West Memphis man draws maximum sentence of 30 years for raping child

A Crittenden County man who pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor in federal court last year in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old girl was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison -- the maximum -- by a judge who called the man's conduct "the worst, most disgusting, most heinous, most evil" he had run across during his time on the federal bench.

Jarvis Hayes, 34, of West Memphis was arrested by West Memphis police after a complaint filed Jan. 31, 2021, by the child's mother, who reported that her 8-year-old daughter had discovered videos on Hayes' cellphone depicting Hayes sexually assaulting her 12-year-old sister on two occasions. The woman told police that her daughter told her Hayes had been sexually abusing her for about a year and that he had warned her not to tell her mother about the abuse.

Hayes' attorney, Ronald Davis Jr. of Little Rock, asked U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky to consider a lesser sentence of 20 to 25 years, noting Hayes' relatively low criminal history score but acknowledging the severity of the crime for which he was being sentenced.

"This is a difficult case to argue, quite frankly," Davis said.

"It is," Rudofsky countered. "If life was an option, I would come in here thinking life is the appropriate sentence so you have a lot of work to do if you want me to go under 360 [months]."

Because of the severity of the crime Hayes pleaded guilty to, the only recommendation under U.S. sentencing guidelines was calculated at life in prison. However, Rudofsky explained earlier, because the statutory maximum penalty is capped at 30 years, the longest sentence that could be imposed is 30 years.

"This is an instance that is somewhat unusual in the guidelines where a person that has such a limited criminal history is facing such a tough sentence," Davis said. "The conduct in this case cannot be excused. It is egregious."

Davis said, however, that Hayes was not "out committing a bunch of crimes" and he was not accused of using physical violence against his victim.

"But he picked a doozy," he said, "on what he's now taking responsibility for ... but is 30 necessary to accomplish the goals of sentencing?"

"You're right, there is a range," Rudofsky agreed. "But don't you think this conduct was some of the worst conduct for this type of crime?"

Davis said although 15 years would be too little for the offense charged, a lesser sentence of 20 to 25 years would achieve the goals of sentencing.

"When he gets out," Davis said, gesturing toward Hayes' parents in the gallery, "whatever the sentence is, probably all the people he loves and who love him will be deceased."

Hayes spoke briefly before appearing to break down, burying his face in his hands.

"I've apologized to everybody," he said, his voice barely audible. "I'm sorry for having to be here today under these circumstances."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant took a hard line on sentencing as she asked Rudofsky to sentence Hayes to the maximum 30-year prison term.

"If we weren't bound by the statutory maximum I'd be asking for life," Bryant said. "The reason we negotiate some of these cases the way we do is so we don't have to put the victims through testifying ... I don't think it's fair to say the victim didn't suffer physical injury. She's a child who was raped."

Rudofsky, summing up Davis' argument, said although the offense was reprehensible there were things that could have made it even worse.

"This is really the only question ... that weighs on my mind," he said. "What does the justice system get out of 30 years in terms of the [sentencing] factors that it doesn't get out of 25 years?

"I think what Mr. Hayes did was awful," Rudofsky continued. "I think it's among the most awful things you could do and he's going to go prison for a very long time but having said that, I have a responsibility not to put somebody in prison for a day more than the [sentencing] factors require. What is it we get out of 30 that we don't get out of 25?"

"We protect the public from him for five more years, which I think is the most important," Bryant said. "It sends a message to people ... that if you do this, you're going to spend a majority of your life in prison."

Bryant said that to her, a 15-year sentence would be more appropriate for someone guilty of taking an inappropriate photo of a child, conduct she called "terrible" and "disgusting."

"But when you have someone who rapes a child repeatedly, then takes pictures of it," she said, "we have to send a message that that's inappropriate and to say that isn't the worst of the worst, unfortunately. In this job we've learned it can always get worse."

Bryant said a maximum sentence was needed not just to deter Hayes from future misconduct but to demonstrate to anyone in similar circumstances that such conduct would result in a long prison term.

"I don't even think it's a close call," she said. "I've had cases before where I thought maybe it was close but this just isn't one of them."

"I'm not going to bury the lede here," Rudofsky said as he prepared to announce Hayes' sentence. "I'm going to sentence Mr. Hayes to 360 months. If I could sentence him to life, I would do so."

Rudofsky also ordered Hayes to serve the remainder of his life after he leaves prison on supervised release, which drew an objection from Davis.

"This is the worst, most disgusting, most heinous, most evil offense that I have seen in my time on the bench," Rudofsky said to Hayes. "This offense calls out for the maximum sentence that I can possibly give you."