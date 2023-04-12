7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: Make family day special with Marinated Beef Top Sirloin Steak and Asparagus (see recipe) for dinner. Serve the tender beef with brown rice, a spinach salad garnished with sliced peaches and whole-grain rolls on the side. Buy a lemon meringue pie for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough pie for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Calcium-rich Pizza Squares are the star attraction for the kids tonight: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Press 1 (13.5-ounce) tube refrigerated pizza dough into a 10-by-15-inch jellyroll pan. Bake 12 minutes; remove from oven and spread with 1 cup ricotta cheese. Top with 2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, 2 ounces sliced pepperoni, 2 plum tomatoes (sliced), 1 small yellow bell pepper (sliced) and 1 teaspoon dried oregano. Return to oven and bake 6 more minutes or until cheese melts. Cut into 10 squares and serve. Add a carrot salad and serve pears for dessert.

TUESDAY: We didn't miss the meat with all the flavor in these Huevos Rancheros. In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, mix 2 (15- to 19-ounce) cans black beans (rinsed), 1 ½ cups salsa and 1/3 cup water. Heat to boiling on medium-high, stirring frequently. Break 1 egg into a custard cup and slip into skillet on top of bean mixture; repeat immediately with 3 more eggs. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer 5 minutes or until eggs are cooked to desired firmness. To serve, sprinkle bean mixture and eggs with shredded pepper jack cheese and chopped fresh cilantro. Serve with warm corn tortillas and sliced avocado on shredded lettuce. Enjoy leftover pie for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Make a quick meal tonight of empanadas (from frozen) and Spanish rice (from mix), along with a packaged green salad. Keep dessert simple with plums.

THURSDAY: Here's another really good Turkey Chili (see recipe) to add to your collection of favorites. Serve with a romaine salad and whole-grain rolls. Kiwis are good for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough chili for Friday.

FRIDAY: Chili always tastes better the next night, so serve the leftover turkey chili over split and toasted cornbread muffins (from mix) with a red-tipped lettuce salad on the side. Try peaches for dessert.

SATURDAY: Jambalaya (see recipe) is a company-friendly dish. Serve it with mixed greens and a baguette. For a divine dessert, buy or make bread pudding, topped with your own bourbon sauce.

THE RECIPES

Marinated Beef Top Sirloin Steak and Asparagus

1 /3 cup balsamic vinaigrette

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 (1-pound) beef top sirloin steak, cut ¾ inch thick

1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed

½ teaspoon coarse salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

Combine vinaigrette and mustard in a small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons of marinade. Place beef steaks and remaining marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Prepare grill for medium heat.

Place asparagus in shallow microwave-safe dish; add 1/3 cup water. Cover and microwave on 100% power for 3 to 6 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain asparagus. Add reserved marinade to asparagus; turn to coat. Set aside.

Remove steaks from bag; discard marinade. Grill steaks, covered, for 7 to 13 minutes, turning once, for medium-rare doneness. (Do not overcook.) During last 3 minutes of grilling, arrange asparagus on grill around steaks; grill 2 to 3 minutes, turning once. Season steaks and asparagus with salt and pepper.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 181 calories, 28 g protein, 6 g fat, 6 g carbohydrate, 65 mg cholesterol, 401 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

Turkey Chili

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 ½ cups chopped onion

1 tablespoon roasted minced garlic (from jar)

1 ¼ pounds ground turkey breast

1 (1.25-ounce) packet chili seasoning

2 (16-ounce) cans chili beans, with liquid

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles, with liquid

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

In a Dutch oven, heat oil on medium-high until hot. Add onion and garlic; cook 6 minutes or until browned. Reduce heat to medium; add turkey and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until no longer pink. Stir in chili seasoning, beans, tomatoes and green chiles and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve immediately.

Makes 8 cups.

Nutrition information: Each cup (prepared with no-salt added tomatoes and green chiles and no-salt added tomato sauce) contains approximately 257 calories, 24 g protein, 5 g fat, 26 g carbohydrate, 48 mg cholesterol, 562 mg sodium and 7 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

Jambalaya

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

½ cup chopped celery

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried basil

Dash cayenne pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 bay leaf

2 (14 ½-ounce) cans stewed tomatoes, with liquid

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

6 ounces andouille sausage, cut into ¼-inch slices

1 (2-ounce) jar diced pimentos, drained

3 cups hot cooked rice

½ pound peeled and deveined medium shrimp

Heat oil in a Dutch oven on medium-high heat. Add onion, celery, tomato paste, basil, cayenne pepper, garlic, bay leaf, tomatoes, Cajun seasoning, sausage and pimentos; cook 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Stir in rice and shrimp; cook 6 minutes or until shrimp are opaque.

Makes 5 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with no-salt added tomatoes) contains approximately 328 calories, 15 g protein, 11 g fat, 41 g carbohydrate, 78 mg cholesterol, 534 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email:

susan@7daymenu.com



