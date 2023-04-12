Arkansas Teacher Retirement System seeks executive director

With its executive director departing later this month, the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System is seeking applications for its executive director post.

Applications for the job must be sent to the state's jobs website by 11:59 p.m. April 23.

"I don't have any favorites, and I don't know of anyone who does," board Chairman Danny Knight of Sherwood said Tuesday.

About a month ago, the system's current executive director Clint Rhoden said he informed the system's board of trustees about his resignation, citing personal reasons.

The board hired Rhoden, then the system's associate director of operations, as the system's executive director Oct. 31, 2018.

Rhoden's last day as the system's executive director is April 28, Knight said. Last week, the board appointed system Deputy Director Rod Graves as the system's interim executive director.

The state's Office of Personnel Management posted the advertisement for the teacher retirement system's executive director opening on the Arkansas Careers website Monday afternoon, said Kay Barnhill, the state's personnel administrator.

The teacher retirement system is state government's largest retirement system with more than $20 billion in investments and more than 100,000 working and retired members.

The minimum qualifications for candidates for the executive director's post include a minimum of five years executive experience reporting to a corporate or public board; an advanced degree in business administration, educational administration or a related field; demonstrated leadership qualities, highly effective communication skills, and a customer service orientation; knowledge of pension law; and a minimum of three years of experience of working with retirement systems and investments, according to the job posting. Other job-related education, experience, or both education and experience may be substituted for all or part of these qualifications with the approval of the system's board of trustees.

The salary range for the executive director's job is from $149,682 to $181,500 a year, and the salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience, according to the job posting.

Knight said Tuesday he doesn't have a particular time frame for the board of trustees to appoint an executive director.

After the trustees receive the candidates' to review, the board will meet to compare their ideas about the candidates and meet again to interview a few candidates for the job, he said.

The teacher retirement system's 15-member board of trustees includes 11 trustees who are elected by the working and retired members of the system; Republican state auditor Dennis Milligan of Maumelle; Republican state Treasurer Mark Lowery of Maumelle; state Banking Commissioner Susannah Marshall; and state Education Secretary Jacob Oliva.

During the past 20 years, the teacher retirement system has hired two former lawmakers to head the agency.

George Hopkins, who served as the system's director from December 2008 through November 2018, is a former Democratic state senator from Malvern.

David Malone, a former Democratic state senator from Fayetteville, headed the agency from 2003-2007.

Twenty six people submitted applications for the executive director's job before the teacher retirement system's board of trustees hired Rhoden for the post Oct. 31, 2018.

The trustees selected Rhoden over two former state lawmakers -- then state government budget administrator Duncan Baird and Central Arkansas Water general counsel David Johnson -- as well as two other then-teacher retirement system officials and a chief investment officer for retirement system in New Orleans.

In January of 2019, the trustees for the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System hired Baird as that system's executive director after 39 people applied for the job. In April of 2022, Baird departed the system to be a senior manager of benefit services at Walmart.

The public employees retirement system is state government's second-largest retirement system with more than $10 billion in investments and more than 75,000 working and retired members.

In June of 2022, the public employees retirement system's board of trustees hired then-state Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Amy Fecher as the system's executive director after 21 applicants sought the post.