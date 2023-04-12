Bentonville City Council approves rezoning request at East Central Avenue and East Battlefield Boulevard

BENTONVILLE -- A much-discussed rezoning request at East Central Avenue and East Battlefield Boulevard was approved by the City Council on Tuesday night.

The rezoning was from a mix of land designated planned residential development, agriculture, neighborhood commercial and residential office to planned unit development.

The vote was 6-2 with council members Cindy Acree, Gayatri Agnew, Bill Burckart, Aubrey Patterson, Beckie Seba and Chris Sooter voting yes. Council members Holly Hook and Octavio Sanchez voted no.

The rezoning passed the Planning Commission 7-0 last week.

Uncommon Developers show a planned unit development of approximately 8.73 acres that will consist of about 9,000 square feet of retail space, 40,000 square feet of office space, a 150-room hotel and 500 multifamily housing units, according to planning documents.

Four structures will be seven stories, but the two closest to where nearby residents live will terrace up to that height.

It is a roughly $200 million project, said attorney Bill Watkins, who represents the applicant.

The project will have to go through the large-scale development process as part of the next steps.

Chris Baribeau with Modus Studio previously said the goal is to start construction in a year. Construction could last 2½ years, he said.

All through the planning process nearby neighbors voiced how such a large development could impact the area. Concerns ranged from privacy to increased traffic and drainage problems. Many residents filled the council chambers Tuesday night to make one last pitch for denial. The City Council chambers was filled to near-capacity 10 minutes before the meeting started. Public comment lasted about an hour.

Some residents said the development was too big and dense for that part of the city. Others said traffic and flooding that is already bad in the area would only get worse with the project.

Dan Weese, city deputy transportation director, said street and drainage improvements along Battlefield will start in February as part of the 2021 bond issue. Work will take about a year, he said.

The project changed scope after it was tabled twice by the applicant at the Planning Commission last year.

Another parcel was secured and the project was shifted toward East Central Avenue. Plans show a closure of East Battlefield Boulevard to western traffic along the project's southern boundary and construction of a new road from East Battlefield along the project's eastern boundary that will connect to East Central Avenue, according to planning documents.

Maintaining a tree buffer along the eastern section of the site also is planned.

Conceptual plans show roundabouts to the north and south of the property. Watkins said during the meeting the applicant would need to work with the city on cost-sharing on the roundabouts.

An amendment related to the roundabouts was added as part of the rezoning approval.

"The developer will participate in construction of the roundabouts as shown on the alternative design subject to successful negotiation of a development agreement with the city of Bentonville," Watkins said afterward.