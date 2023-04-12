Biden’s Ireland trip blends work, family

BELFAST, Northern Ireland -- President Joe Biden embarked Tuesday on a journey of diplomatic and family celebration, highlighting the U.S. role of 25 years ago in ending deadly bloodshed in Northern Ireland while catching up with distant relatives in the Republic of Ireland. It's his first trip back as America's president.

Monday marked a quarter-century since the Good Friday Agreement, signed on that day in April 1998, ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland that killed 3,600 people. Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, is observing the milestone anniversary with a reunion of key players in the peace process along with Biden's visit.

Deep divisions remain over the conflict's legacy, and U.K. authorities in March raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland to "severe," warning of IRA dissidents opposed to the peace process and set on attacks. Youths threw gasoline bombs and set a police vehicle on fire during a dissident march Monday in Londonderry.

Biden arrived Tuesday night in Belfast and was greeted at the airport by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He will spend about 12 hours there today, holding talks with Sunak before going to Ulster University to mark the Good Friday accord anniversary. The president will also "engage" with the leaders of Northern Ireland's five main political parties but not as a group, the White House said.





The Democratic president embarked Tuesday on a four-day visit to both countries, including appearances in Belfast, the capital and largest city in Northern Ireland; in Dublin, the capital of the Republic of Ireland; and in County Louth and County Mayo, on Ireland's East and West coasts, respectively. He will also address Ireland's Parliament.

Biden was to arrive Tuesday night in Belfast. He will spend about a half-day there today, meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before going to Ulster University to mark the Good Friday accord anniversary with other dignitaries and players in the peace process. The president will "engage" with the leaders of Northern Ireland's five main political parties before his speech, but there will not be a formal group meeting, the White House said.

Afterward, Biden will travel to Dublin and then head to County Louth, where the 80-year-old will dive into the Irish ancestry of which he is immensely proud and speaks about often.

Biden will hold separate meetings Thursday in Dublin with Irish President Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar before the address to Parliament and a dinner banquet.

The president will spend Friday, the final day of the trip, in County Mayo, exploring family genealogy and giving a speech about ties between the U.S. and Ireland in front of a 19th century cathedral that the White House said was partly built using bricks supplied by his great-great-great-grandfather, Edward Blewitt, a brickmaker and civil engineer.

The Good Friday Agreement, struck April 10, 1998, after almost two years of U.S.-backed talks, committed armed groups to stop fighting, ended direct British rule and set up a Northern Ireland legislature and government with power shared between unionist and nationalist parties.

But Britain's exit from the European Union, which left Northern Ireland poised uneasily between the rest of Britain and EU member Ireland, has upset a delicate political balance, including the power-sharing system set up by the peace accord.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has not sat for more than a year, after the main unionist party pulled out of the government to protest new trade rules for Northern Ireland brought in after Brexit.

A more recent accord between the U.K. and the EU, known as the Windsor Framework, addresses some of the issues that arose around commerce and goods sent across the Irish Sea from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Ambrose Carroll flies the national flag of the United States of America and the Irish national flag in his garden in Whitestown, near Carlingford in Co Louth, close to Kilwirra cemetery, where the relatives of US President Joe Biden are buried, ahead the President's visit to the island of Ireland, Tuesday April 11, 2023. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)



A shop window adorned with an Easter themed display and US flags in Carlingford, Ireland, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, as final preparations are made for President Joe Biden's visit to the town later in the week. President Biden is visiting Northern Ireland and Ireland to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)



United States flags and bunting put out in Carlingford, Ireland, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, as final preparations are made for the visit of President Joe Biden to the town later in the week. President Biden is visiting Northern Ireland and Ireland to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)



President Joe Biden boards Air Force One, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is traveling the United Kingdom and Ireland in part to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Sarah Delahunt holds out a tray with a burger and fries adorned with a United States flag in Carlingford, Ireland, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, as final preparations are made for the visit of President Joe Biden to the town later in the week. President Biden is visiting Northern Ireland and Ireland to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)



Pedestrians walk along a street in Carlingford, Ireland, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, as final preparations are made for President Joe Biden's visit to the town later in the week. President Biden is visiting Northern Ireland and Ireland to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

