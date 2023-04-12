Bill requiring age verification for new social media users in Arkansas signed into law

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a bill into law Wednesday that will require large social media companies to institute age verification checks for new users and to require those younger than 18 to seek parental permission to open an account.

Sanders said the law, which was approved by the General Assembly last week, “is another step in protecting our kids” from the hazards of the internet.

The law, known as the Social Media Safety Act, will require large social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok to contract with third-party vendors to preform age verification checks. The legislation will apply only to Arkansas residents seeking to open a new social account after the bill takes effect Sept. 1, Sanders told reporters at a bill signing ceremony at the state Capitol.

To prove their age, adults will need to upload a digital copy of a driver’s license or government-issued ID. Children younger than age 18 will need permission from a parent or guardian before they can open an account.

“I think that anybody that looks around at what is happening and is satisfied with the status quo, frankly, you aren’t paying attention to what is happening here in our state and across the country,” Sanders said.

The law targets large social media platforms and exempts companies that generate less than $100 million in annual gross revenue. Email providers will not be required to do age verification checks for new users, nor will companies that provide direct messaging services or streaming services. Online shopping sites are also exempt, as are sites that primarily provide news, sports, games, entertainment or "other content that is pre-selected by the provider and not user-generated."