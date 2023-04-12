BOYS SOCCER: Rogers Heritage beats Springdale 1-0 on Gallardo’s first-half goal

SPRINGDALE -- One goal was all Rogers Heritage needed Tuesday to head back in the right direction.

Brandon Gallardo scored the only goal of the game in the first half as the War Eagles defeated the Springdale 1-0 in 6A-West Conference action at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. Heritage (7-3, 1-2) won its first 6A-West Conference game following league losses to Bentonville West (2-0) and Bentonville (3-2).

The pivotal road win against a program that's won state championships comes at a good time for Rogers Heritage, which has a bye before returning next week to league play.

"After that Bentonville game, as soon as it ends, we're talking in the huddle and understanding it's a final every game," Rogers Heritage coach Christhian Saavedra said. "We played it as such tonight and I'm just so proud of these guys."

Springdale had chance to score late in the game but the Bulldogs were turned away by goal keeper Daniel Tellez, who saved at least four shots on goal in the final 5 1/2 minutes.

"[Tellez] is a senior who understands his role," Saavedra said. "He knows he might be called up at any second and, when his name gets called, he does what he did today. I just love him."

Heritage led 1-0 at halftime on a goal Gallardo with 20:39 left in the first half. Springdale had some scoring chances in the first half, especially early, but the Bulldogs could get nothing past Tellez or the Heritage defense.

Heritage survived the Springdale surge and scored the only goal of the game on a play that began when Luis Gonzales booted the ball about 40 yards toward the Springdale goal. Gallardo gained control and maneuvered past a couple of defenders to deliver a left-footed kick into the net.

"I'm used to knowing my teammates, since we like to play long ball," said Gallardo, a senior striker. "After I got the ball, I saw a little gap and ran through it. I adjusted my touch with the outside of my right foot, then kicked the ball with my left foot into the far corner."

Springdale (5-1-1, 1-1 6A-West) had an opportunity to score in the second half on a free kick but the Bulldogs did not take advantage. Edwin Moreno booted the ball from the right side toward the Heritage net, where two attempts were blocked by Heritage defenders. A third opportunity cleared the defense but the attempt sailed wide of the goal to keep the Bulldogs scoreless.