Bragg sues Jordan for ‘attack’ on Trump indictment

NEW YORK -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sued Rep. Jim Jordan as he sought Tuesday to halt a House Judiciary Committee inquiry that the prosecutor contends is a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack" him over his indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Bragg, a Democrat, is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that Jordan, the committee's Republican chair from Ohio, has issued or plans to issue as part of an investigation of Bragg's handling of the case, the first criminal prosecution of a former U.S. president.

U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, a Trump appointee, declined Tuesday to issue a temporary restraining order that had been proposed by Bragg's lawyers, which would have prohibited any enforcement of the subpoena sent to the top former prosecutor who was involved in the Trump investigation.

Instead, Vyskocil ordered that Jordan's lawyers respond by April 17 and scheduled a hearing in the case for April 19.

Bragg's 50-page lawsuit seeks to end what it says is a "constitutionally destructive fishing expedition" that threatens the sovereignty and integrity of a state-level prosecution.

"Congress lacks any valid legislative purpose to engage in a free-ranging campaign of harassment in retaliation for the district attorney's investigation and prosecution of Mr. Trump under the laws of New York," the lawsuit says, citing the lack of authority in the Constitution for Congress "to oversee, let alone disrupt, ongoing state law criminal matters."

Jordan responded in a statement on Twitter.

"First, they indict a president for no crime," he wrote. "Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it."

The committee has also sought documents and testimony from the district attorney's office but Bragg has rejected those requests.

Bragg is represented in the lawsuit by Theodore Boutrous, a First Amendment lawyer who also represented Trump's niece, Mary Trump, in legal clashes with her uncle, and Leslie Dubeck, the general counsel in the district attorney's office.

In his lawsuit, Bragg said he's taking legal action "in response to an unprecedentedly brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation of former President Donald J. Trump."

Trump was indicted March 30 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters. He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded innocent at an arraignment last week in Manhattan.

GOP RAILS AGAINST BRAGG

Republicans have been railing against Bragg even before Trump's indictment, with Jordan leading the cause by issuing a series of letters and subpoenas to individuals involved with the case. Mark Pomerantz refused to voluntarily cooperate with the committee's request last month at the instruction of Bragg's office, citing the ongoing investigation.

Pomerantz resigned early last year after Bragg, just weeks into his first term in office, decided not to seek an indictment of Trump at that time.

In his book, published earlier this year, Pomerantz described his view of Trump's actions as plainly criminal, as well as his frustrations with Bragg when he took office in 2022 and did not charge Trump. That decision led Pomerantz and another of the investigation's leaders, Carey Dunne, to resign.

Pomerantz and Dunne -- holdovers from the prior district attorney's administration -- were primarily focused on whether Trump had fraudulently inflated the value of his assets, but Bragg was not confident in their case.

After they left, he and his aides returned to the hush-money payment made during the final days of the 2016 campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels -- conduct that Pomerantz and Dunne had investigated but decided not to place at the center of a criminal case against the former president.

House Republicans have argued that because the Manhattan case involves campaign finance and what prosecutors say was a conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election, Congress has direct oversight.

The committee is scheduled to hold a "field hearing" Monday in Manhattan on crime in New York City and what it alleges are Bragg's "pro-crime, anti-victim" policies. The prosecutor's office, however, points to statistics showing that violent crime in Manhattan has dropped since Bragg took office in January 2022.

In response, Bragg said if Jordan, "really cared about public safety," he would travel to some of the major cities in his home state, where crime is reportedly higher than in New York.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Sisak, Farnoush Amiri and Larry Neumeister of The Associated Press and by Jonah E. Bromwich, Maggie Haberman, Ben Protess and William K. Rashbaum of The New York Times.