Businesses, 3 schools partner to improve academic options

New partnerships between businesses and three Pulaski County Special School District high schools will bring thousands of dollars in cash, equipment and in-kind services annually to the campuses as career academies are developed.

The district’s School Board on Tuesday approved agreements spelling out those terms with Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Entergy Arkansas, Central Arkansas Water, and Telcoe Federal Credit Union.

Those companies are among the first of what are expected to be several businesses that will partner with public high schools throughout Pulaski County to teach students academics through the lens of business and careers.

The School Board approved the agreements at a meeting in which it also voted: To discontinue requiring kindergarten through fifth graders to wear school uniforms, To grant up to five days of paid leave to employees directly affected by the March 31 tornado for use toward their recovery efforts.

The academy initiative is built on the Ford Next Generation Learning model, which is a national model for blending core academics with career and technical education. In Pulaski County, the career academies are under the Academies of Central Arkansas umbrella that was initiated by the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce about five years ago.

The immediately affected schools in the Pulaski County Special School District are Sylvan Hills High, Maumelle High and Joe T. Robinson High.

Children’s Hospital is partnering with Sylvan Hills in Sherwood for two academies: Academy of Medical Science & Human Services, and the Academy of Business and Product Marketing.

That partnership was announced earlier this month at a public event with district, government and education leaders.

Superintendent Charles McNulty told board members Tuesday night that the presentation last week “was really powerful in what is going to happen in the future” for students.

“Arkansas Children’s commitment to our young people … was just a really moving experience,” he said.

School board members praised the district’s Kristin Herring for her efforts in developing the academies. Board member Wendy Potter told Herring that her recruitment of middle school students for the high school academies have excited students and parents, alike.

The memorandum of understanding for the health and human services academy at Sylvan Hills calls for donations from the hospital of $150,000 for the first year of the partnership and $50,000 for each year after, up to three years.

That’s to ensure that the laboratory space and classroom resources — including equipment and curriculum — are there “to create an exemplary learning environment,” according to the agreement.

The in-kind donations can include hosting speakers, field trips, internships and mentoring for students as well as paying costs associated with certification exams, providing classroom spaces and faculty development.

Arkansas Children’s will provide the same amount of compensation, which will also include in-kind benefits for the Sylvan Hills business and marketing academy.

Central Arkansas Water and Telcoe Federal Credit Union are partnering with Maumelle High School.

Telcoe will provide in-kind donations and/or monetary donations totaling $150,000 for the first year of the partnership, and $50,000 each year after, up to 3 years.

“Central Arkansas Water will ensure that the laboratory space and classroom resources, including both equipment and curriculum, are provided to create an exemplary learning environment for the students within the identified Maumelle High School Academy and/ or pathway,” according to the agreement approved Tuesday by the School Board.

“Total in-kind and/or monetary donations would not exceed $150,000 in each of the first two years and $50,000 each year after,” the agreement said.

The Central Arkansas Water also calls for the partners to make use of classroom space with a floor drain — where students can practice for industry competitions. There will be a fenced outdoor training and “laydown yard” on campus for activities such as Backhoe Rodeo and tapping pipes under water pressure. Also in the plan is infrastructure for creating controlled leaks and learning utility locating skills.

The Entergy Arkansas and Robinson agreement approved by the School Board calls in part for monetary and in-kind donations of $40,000 per year for three years in support of an energy-focused curriculum.



