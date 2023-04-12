Shredding event set

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean & Beautiful Commission will host a spring shredding event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20 at Saracen Landing. Each person is limited to having 10 boxes of documents shredded. Participants should sort items before bringing them to be shredded. Only paper will be allowed; no metal or plastic. Organizers thank sponsors and volunteers, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

SEARK plans ground breaking

Southeast Arkansas College will host a ground-breaking ceremony for its student housing construction and renovation project. The event will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at 6811 S. Hazel St. The community is invited to attend. A reception will follow the ceremony, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Details: Barbara Dunn, director of development, at bdunn@seark.edu.

Chamber to host Go Forward CEO

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch & Learn session from noon to 1 p.m. April 18 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Sponsored by Go Forward Pine Bluff, the event will feature Ryan Watley, chief executive officer of Go Forward, as the guest speaker, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Reservations are required at vera@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

Chamber Expo booth packets ready

For agencies that signed up to exhibit in the 2023 Business Expo on May 4, booth packets are ready to be picked up at the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, 510 Main St. Packets are available for exhibitors and the Community Spotlight participants sponsored by SEARK Heating & Air, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The early-bird rate deadline to order additional services from the Pine Bluff Convention Center (electricity, etc.) is Friday, so be sure to pick up the booth packet as soon as possible. Business Expo 2023 will be held May 4 at the Convention Center starting with the Business Expo Breakfast. Food will be served at 7:30 a.m. and the program will be held from 8-9 a.m. at the Convention Center banquet hall. The keynote speaker will be Carlton Saffa of Saracen Casino Resort. Breakfast tickets are $25 each or $300 for a table of 8 people.

Exhibits will be shown at the Expo Trade Show. The VIP hour will be from 9-10 a.m. and the general public will be admitted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The booth rate for exhibitors is $250 for Chamber members and $360 for non-members. To purchase breakfast tickets or sponsorships, or for details contact Chamber Director Jennifer Kline at (870) 535-0110 or Jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Accelerator seeks entrepreneurs

Applications are open for aspiring entrepreneurs in the Delta region to apply for the Builders + Backers Idea Accelerator powered by Heartland Forward. The program is designed to make it easy for anyone to experiment with entrepreneurship. People should apply if they have a creative and unexpected idea for a new business or for solving a problem facing their community, according to a news release. Those interested can apply at https://www.buildersandbackers.com/idea-accelerator-heartland by May 22. The 15 participants selected will start this two-month long virtual program on June 8.

$500 available for UAM pre-registration

The University of Arkansas at Monticello fall 2023 new first-time freshmen and new transfer students will receive a $500 scholarship if they pre-register for fall 2023 classes on April 17 or April 18 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and attend UAM during the fall 2023 semester. Terms and conditions may apply, according to a news release.

In-person registration is recommended, but over-the-phone registration is also available. Students must RSVP to reserve a time to pre-register in order to be eligible for the scholarship. RSVP on the UAM Admissions webpage or at https://www.uamont.edu/admissions/index.html.

Students will be able to pre-register for classes and have the option to visit any office related to attending school in the fall. Parents and legal guardians are welcome. Details: UAM Admissions Office at (870) 460-1026 or admissionsoffice@uamont.edu.