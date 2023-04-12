Crimea on guard for offensive





KYIV, Ukraine -- The Moscow-appointed leader of Crimea said Tuesday the region is on guard for what may be an impending Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Sergei Aksyonov told reporters that Russian forces in Crimea had built "modern, in-depth defenses" and had "more than enough" troops and equipment to repel a possible Ukrainian assault after 13 months of war following Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We cannot underestimate the enemy, but we can definitely say that we are ready [for an attack] and that there will be no catastrophe," he said.

His comments came days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed Kyiv's intention to take back the Black Sea peninsula that Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

In February, at a security meeting chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Aksyonov said the works were set to finish by April.

Satellite photos from Maxar Technologies show a complex web of trenches and other fortifications dug near Medvedivka, a small town near a crossing between Crimea and mainland Ukraine, suggesting Russian concerns about a possible Ukrainian attack there.

Kyiv's forces face a formidable challenge to dislodge Russian forces.

The Kremlin wants Kyiv to acknowledge Russia's sovereignty over Crimea and also recognize September's annexation of the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine has vowed to drive the Russians out of all occupied territories and has ruled out talks until it fully reclaims control of its land.

The Ukraine-held parts of the four provinces have felt the brunt of Russian bombardments in recent months, and seven civilians were wounded by Russian shelling Monday and overnight in Donetsk and Kherson, the presidential office reported Tuesday.

Russia also used Su-35 fighter aircraft to launch strikes Tuesday on two towns in the Zaporizhzhia region, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office said.

Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram that local authorities were assessing the damage in the towns of Orikhiv and Huliaipole, each of which had a pre-war population of just under 14,000.

Russian artillery also hit a church in Kherson, blowing out its windows and damaging its roof and walls, the Ukrainian regional military administration reported on Telegram. It stated that there had been no casualties.

RUSSIA OKS DRAFT E-SUMMONS

In Russia, lawmakers approved legislation Tuesday that would allow authorities to issue electronic summons to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The State Duma voted to pass the bill on its second and third readings. The legislation still needs approval from the upper house of parliament and President Vladimir Putin's signature to take effect.

The bill was introduced as Russia's military is preparing for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, which Ukraine and its Western allies say could start within weeks.

Russia's current military service rules require the in-person delivery of notices to conscripts and reservists who are called up for duty. Many Russians avoided the draft in the past by staying away from their address of record.

The proposed bill would close that loophole. While the notices issued by local military conscription offices will continue to be sent by mail, they would be considered valid from the moment they are put on a state portal for electronic services.

Recipients who fail to show up would be prohibited from leaving Russia, have their drivers' licenses suspended and be barred from selling their apartments and other assets.

The legislation fueled fears of the government initiating another mobilization like one Putin ordered previously.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that officials don't have such a plan. He argued that the proposed bill was needed to streamline the outdated call-up system in view of the flaws that were revealed by last fall's partial mobilization.

CANADA TO SEND MORE AID

While hosting Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Toronto, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday more military aid to support Ukraine.

The new military assistance includes 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns, and over 2.4 million rounds of ammunition.

"We are preparing for our counteroffensive. We need more ammunition, we need more weaponry, we need more military equipment," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal thanked Canada for its support, which has included billions of dollars in economic and military aid.

Trudeau also said Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russian and Belarusian authorities and organizations in retaliation for the ongoing invasion.

Canada also provided a $1.78 billion loan to the government of Ukraine to support essential services, including pension payments and restoring damaged energy infrastructure. Canada's total commitment to Ukraine has surpassed $5.94 billion.

There have been a slew of denial-of-service attacks by pro-Russia 'hacktivists' on Ukraine, its European allies and U.S. websites since Russia invaded its neighbor last year -- few having significant impact.

Denial of service attacks consist of a coordinated flooding of a targeted website with junk data to make it unreachable.

"The timing isn't surprising," Trudeau said. "But in case anyone is wondering, Russia being able to bring down an official government of Canada webpage for a few hours is in no way going to dissuade us from our unshakable support of Ukraine."

BIGGER INDIA ROLE SOUGHT

Ukraine wants India to play a bigger role in helping end Russia's war, its deputy foreign minister said Tuesday during the first visit by a senior Ukrainian official to India since the war began last year.

India "can play a bigger and greater role" and Ukraine would "welcome any effort that is directed at resolving the war," Emine Dzhaparova said.

She made the comments in a speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs, a think tank in New Delhi, after meeting with her Indian counterpart, Sanjay Verma, and other officials.

Dzhaparova has sought to use her visit to deepen ties with India, which has refrained from condemning Russia's role in the war and has abstained several times from voting on U.N. resolutions against Moscow. Instead, New Delhi has stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue on ending the war and has expressed its willingness to contribute to peace efforts.

Dzhaparova said she hopes Indian officials including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who visited Moscow in February and held talks with Putin, will also visit Kyiv.

"We would be happy to welcome Indian officials to Kyiv," she said.

Russian officials are expected to visit India in coming weeks for meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which the country is chairing this year.

India depends on Russia for nearly 60% of its defense equipment and has ramped up its purchases of low-priced Russian oil since the war in Ukraine began.

On Monday, Dzhaparova warned India against an over reliance on Russia.

"India should be pragmatic. ... Because what we see in my country when you are dependent on Russia, they will always use this blackmail instrument," she told reporters.

Dzhaparova urged India to use its presidency to spotlight the crisis in Ukraine by inviting Ukrainian officials to the Group of 20 events and summit, which will be held in September.

She said her visit was "a mark of friendship" and hoped it would kickstart Ukraine's dialogue with India.

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Pemble, Yuras Karmanau, Rob Gillies, Krutika Pathi and staff members of The Associated Press.



