D-line transfer commits to Arkansas

Former Maryland defensive tackle Anthony “Tank” Booker Jr. has committed to Arkansas after narrowing his list to five schools.

He picked the Razorbacks over Ohio State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Purdue. He made official visits to each school.

Booker, 6-4, 320 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal March 7 after recording 25 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles as a senior last season. He recorded 9 tackles and 1 tackle for loss in 10 games in 2021.

Booker committed to Maryland over Cincinnati, Kansas, Toledo and other schools in 2019 out of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati. He was a consensus 3-star prospect.

Booker said he had two years of eligibility left when he announced plans to transfer. Defensive line coach Deke Adams was his lead recruiter.

He is the 12th transfer for Arkansas since the 2022 season.