Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas recap the third attempt at Bristol Dirt, won by Christopher Bell, discuss the new All-Star Race rules for North Wilkesboro and preview the first visit of the season to Martinsville Speedway. They also share their "What fries my egg" of the week.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here.]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.

[Video not showing up? Click here.]