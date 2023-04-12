Sections
Fayetteville man accused of raping girl held in the Benton County Jail on $500,000 bond

by Tracy Neal | Today at 3:40 a.m.
Lemont McClinton

BENTONVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was being held in the Benton County jail on $500,000 bond after being arrested in the rape of a girl.

Lemont McClinton, 41, was arrested Monday on charges of rape and sexual indecency with a child.

Bentonville police started investigating April 3 after receiving a report concerning McClinton raping the girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl reported McClinton had raped her several times, but the last time was April 1 in a bathroom, the affidavit states. She reported McClinton had her send him photographs of herself through a social media app, according to the affidavit.

McClinton's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 15 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

Print Headline: Man accused of rape held on $500,000 bond

