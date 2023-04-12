Fayetteville School District invites community to welcome new superintendent to town

FAYETTEVILLE -- A public reception will be from 4-6 p.m. April 24 to welcome the School District's next superintendent.

The reception for John Mulford will be in the event center at the Fayetteville Public Library, according to a news release from the district.

The School Board on March 8 chose Mulford to replace John L Colbert, who is retiring this summer. Mulford is currently the deputy superintendent of operations for the Springfield (Mo.) Public Schools.

"We hope you will join us at the library! We want to help Dr. Mulford get to know the wonderful parents, students and community members of Fayetteville," said Nika Waitsman, board president, in the news release.