Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fayetteville School District invites community to welcome new superintendent to town

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
John Mulford, deputy superintendent of operations for Springfield (Mo.) Public Schools, speaks March 16 after he was introduced during a meeting of the Fayetteville School Board in the Ray Adams Leadership Center in Fayetteville. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A public reception will be from 4-6 p.m. April 24 to welcome the School District's next superintendent.

The reception for John Mulford will be in the event center at the Fayetteville Public Library, according to a news release from the district.

The School Board on March 8 chose Mulford to replace John L Colbert, who is retiring this summer. Mulford is currently the deputy superintendent of operations for the Springfield (Mo.) Public Schools.

"We hope you will join us at the library! We want to help Dr. Mulford get to know the wonderful parents, students and community members of Fayetteville," said Nika Waitsman, board president, in the news release.

Print Headline: Reception planned for new schools chief

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT