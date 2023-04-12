Federal prosecutors ask judge not to delay Barnett's sentencing hearing

Federal prosecutors have asked a District of Columbia judge not to postpone the May 3 sentencing hearing for a Gravette man convicted on eight counts in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jonathan Gross, one of the attorneys for Richard “Bigo” Barnett, had filed a motion Monday night saying that a 107-page decision issued Friday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia “raises new issues that directly and specifically impact Mr. Barnett’s case.”

Gross wants more time to “properly review and analyze the complicated decision” in United States v. Fischer and decide if he needs to file supplements to Barnett’s motions for acquittal or a new trial.

In a filing Wednesday, federal prosecutors said, “No such continuance is justified."

They argue that the appeals court decision in Fischer concerns defendants who “assaulted” police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and Barnett is not alleged to have done that.

Barnett was accused of impeding police officers, but not assaulting any of them, during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Barnett is best known for posing for photos that day with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.



