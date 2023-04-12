FEMA opens recovery centers in areas affected by tornadoes

Two Disaster Recovery Centers opened Tuesday in Arkansas to help people affected by March 31 destructive weather that included an EF3 tornado, a regional office of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

Another disaster recovery center -- in Wynne, the county seat and largest city in Cross County -- will open today.

The centers are:

North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock.

West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock.

Ridgeview Church, 999 U.S. 64 East, Wynne.

The temporary centers in North Little Rock and Little Rock are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week, according to FEMA.

The temporary center in Wynne will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Sundays.

Residents of any of the three counties that have been approved for individual assistance -- Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties -- may visit the disaster recovery centers without an appointment.

Staff from FEMA, Small Business Administration, and state and local agencies will be available to meet with people about disaster assistance. At the centers, people will be able to download documents needed for their disaster recovery applications.

At each location, people can apply for assistance, learn the status of their FEMA application, understand any letters from FEMA, find housing and rental assistance information, get answers to questions or resolve problems, get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance and learn about loan programs available from the Small Business Administration.

People affected by the tornadoes can make applications for assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362.

The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. central time, seven days a week.

The latest information is available at fema.gov/disaster/4698, the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

On March 31, severe weather hit part of Arkansas.

A tornado developed and rapidly intensified across portions of west Little Rock, then moved northeast across Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville before dissipating south of Cabot.

The tornado produced 165 mph winds -- an EF3 rating -- and remained on the ground for nearly 32 miles, according to the National Weather Service. There was one fatality associated with that tornado, the weather service said.

A second supercell developed, moving east, the agency said. That storm caused "utter devastation across the city of Wynne ... The tornado was rated an EF3 and led to 4 fatalities as it moved through the city," according to the weather service.

Wednesday also marks the first day back for the 2,484 students in the Wynne School District for on-site learning.

The district has kept its classrooms closed since April 3, the Monday following the tornado. The March 31 tornado destroyed Wynne High School.

"While an online learning option is available, the district has prioritized in-person instruction and will not utilize an online model as the primary mode of education for our student body," the district said in a statement.

"We made this decision after careful consideration of the educational, social, and emotional needs of our students and believe that in-person instruction provides the best educational experience for our students. We believe that the benefits of face-to-face interaction with teachers and peers, access to support services, and participation in extracurricular activities are essential components of a well-rounded education and will aid our students during this difficult period in our district."

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be at Wynne Intermediate School to welcome students back to class this morning., according to her office.