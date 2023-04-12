Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Cristal Mendoza, 24, of 3305 Turner St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and distribution near certain facilities. Mendoza was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Daniel Westerberg, 47, of 326 N. Rollston Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking and distribution near certain facilities. Westerberg was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Ricky Swift, 56, of 144 S. Holland Drive in Farmington, was arrested Tuesday in connection with drug trafficking. Swift was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

Castellow Newland, 26, of 5873 Hay Hodge Road in Harrison, was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Newland was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Diana Reyes, 20, of 262 Blue Stem St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Reyes was being held day in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.



