Fog over economy has ‘thickened’

The outlook for the world economy this year has dimmed in the face of chronically high inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainties resulting from the collapse of two big American banks.

That's the view of the International Monetary Fund, which on Tuesday downgraded its outlook for global economic growth. The fund now envisions growth this year of 2.8%, down from 3.4% in 2022 and from the 2.9% estimate for 2023 it made in its previous forecast in January.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shrugged off recent banking spasms to declare Tuesday that the global economy is better off than six months ago as she laid out her agenda for the World Bank and International Monetary Fund's spring meetings this week in Washington.

Earlier Tuesday, the IMF said the possibility of a "hard landing," in which rising interest rates weaken growth so much as to cause a recession, has "risen sharply," especially in the world's wealthiest countries. Those conditions are also increasing the risks to global financial stability, the fund warned in its latest World Economic Outlook.

"The fog around the world economic outlook has thickened," the report said.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF's chief economist, told reporters Tuesday that "the situation remains fragile" and "downside risks predominate."

The IMF, a 190-country lending organization, is forecasting 7% global inflation this year, down from 8.7% in 2022 but up from its January forecast of 6.6% for 2023.

"Inflation is much stickier than anticipated even a few months ago," Gourinchas wrote in the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook.





Persistently high inflation is expected to force the Federal Reserve and other central banks to keep raising rates and to keep them at or near a peak longer to combat surging prices. Those ever-higher borrowing costs are expected to weaken economic growth and potentially destabilize banks that had come to rely on historically low rates.

Already, Gourinchas warned, higher rates are "starting to have serious side effects for the financial sector."

On March 10, Silicon Valley Bank failed after making a disastrous bet on falling rates and absorbing heavy losses in the bond market, news of which triggered a bank run. Two days later, regulators shuttered New York-based Signature Bank. The failures were the second- and third-largest in U.S. history. After the troubles, U.S. banks are expected to cut back on lending, which would help stunt economic growth.

The IMF's annual Global Financial Stability Report, also released Tuesday, issued recommendations for international leadership: "Policymakers may need to adjust the stance of monetary policy to support financial stability" -- that is, possibly rethink the pace of interest rate hikes that are intended to cool inflation.

The fund foresees a 25% likelihood that global growth will fall below 2% for 2023. That has happened only five times since 1970, most recently when covid-19 derailed global commerce in 2020.

The IMF also envisions a 15% possibility of a "severe downside scenario," often associated with a global recession, in which worldwide economic output per person would shrink.

The global economy, the IMF warned, is "entering a perilous phase during which economic growth remains low by historical standards and financial risks have risen, yet inflation has not yet decisively turned the corner."

The IMF issued modest upgrades to the economies of the United States and Europe, which have proved more resilient than expected even with much higher interest rates and the shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The fund now expects the U.S., the world's biggest economy, to grow 1.6% this year, down from 2.1% in 2022 but up from the 1.4% expansion the IMF had predicted in January. A robust U.S. job market has supported steady consumer spending despite higher borrowing rates for homes, cars and other major purchases.

For the 20 countries that share the euro currency, the IMF foresees lackluster growth of 0.8%. But that, too, marks a slight upgrade from its January forecast. Though Europe has suffered from the wartime cutoff of Russian natural gas, surprisingly warm weather reduced demand for energy. And other countries, including the U.S., were nimbler than expected in delivering natural gas to Europe to replace Russia's.

China, the world's second-biggest economy, is expected to grow 5.2% this year, unchanged from the IMF's January forecast. China is rebounding from the end of a draconian zero-covid policy that had kept people home and had hobbled economic activity.

In the United Kingdom, where double-digit inflation is straining household budgets, the economy is expected to contract 0.3% this year. But even that is an upgrade from the 0.6% drop the IMF had predicted in January for the U.K.

AMERICAN LENDING

Yellen's perspective Tuesday came even after Federal Reserve data Friday showed that U.S. lending contracted by the most on record in the last two weeks of March.

"I've not really seen evidence at this stage suggesting a contraction in credit, although that is a possibility," Yellen said Tuesday during a news conference. "The U.S. economy is obviously performing exceptionally well with continued solid job creation, inflation gradually moving down and robust consumer spending. So I'm not anticipating a downturn in the economy, although of course that remains a risk."

Yellen, a former chair of the U.S. central bank, noted that inflation remains too high yet said she saw "welcome signs over the past half-year that inflation has moderated."

The Treasury chief made only a glancing reference to recent banking tremors in her remarks, before voicing confidence in international financial infrastructure.

"The U.S. banking system remains sound, with strong capital and liquidity positions," she said. "The global financial system also remains resilient due to the significant reforms that nations took after the financial crisis."

Yellen also outlined her priorities for the week, including pushing China to agree to debt-restructuring talks for Zambia and other poor countries, pushing for reforms at the World Bank and urging countries to continue supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Asked whether the Biden administration's push to reduce supply-chain dependence on China -- a strategy she calls "friendshoring" -- Yellen rejected the notion that the policy hurts economic growth across the globe by disrupting trade ties.

"The argument that friendshoring is going to cause huge fragmentation and loss of the benefits of trade is really not valid," she said. "I see friendshoring is an approach to dealing with supply-chain risks that are very real, but maintaining tremendous scope for global trade to continue. We're mainly concerned about over-dependence on China."

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman and Fatima Hussein of The Associated Press; and Christopher Condon and Viktoria Dendrinou of Bloomberg News (WPNS); and Alan Rappeport of The New York Times.