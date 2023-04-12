Ham meets pimento cheese in this comfy recipe





I almost felt as if I should apologize to pastry chef and cookbook author Gesine Bullock-Prado for writing about this ham sandwich spread.

It's from her cookbook "My Vermont Table," which is filled with delicious-sounding seasonal dishes and loads of baked goods. Why not choose one of those rather than this 20-minute recipe?

But as Bullock-Prado noted, she loves this recipe, which she describes as "part ham sandwich, part Vermont pimento cheese spread," as much as I do.

"It's not fancy fare. It's something you can use leftover Easter ham for, and it harks back to simple sandwiches. This is a humble way of using leftovers that makes them tastier."

Bullock-Prado calls the recipe Deviled Ham Sammies in her cookbook, but she urges people not to limit the spread's uses: Make open-faced sourdough tartines; add it as a spread to a modern charcuterie board; use it to make a cheese ball with nuts; or dress it up with herbs and spices. (I also tried it spread on crisp rice crackers and tucked into celery stalks.)

Her cookbook is a love letter to her adopted state of Vermont, its produce and seasons. Bullock-Prado, who grew up in a vegetarian household in Virginia, spent much of her youth in more meat-centric Germany with her mother's family. She also lived in Southern California.

"In Virginia, I was the German girl. In Germany, I was the American girl."

To her, Vermont marries aspects she loved about both places — the caring people, the picturesque towns and mountains — and it has something Los Angeles did not: seasons.

Deviled Ham Spread Sandwiches

4 ounces cream cheese OR 2 ½ ounces Greek yogurt (5 tablespoons)

2 ounces finely grated sharp cheddar cheese, preferably Vermont cheddar

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 teaspoon stone-ground mustard, plus more to taste

4 ounces thinly sliced deli ham, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped pimento

Fine salt

Freshly cracked pepper (optional)

¼ cup pickled red onions or thinly sliced red onion

4 slices bread, preferably oat, lightly toasted

4 large butter lettuce leaves

In a medium bowl, stir together the cream cheese, cheddar, mayonnaise and mustard until smooth. Add the ham and pimento and stir to combine. Taste, then add more mustard and season with salt and pepper, if using, as needed.

Place the pickled red onions on one slice of bread, top with half of the spread, the lettuce and a second slice of bread. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Or serve the spread with crackers on the side.

Makes 2 servings.

Recipe adapted from "My Vermont Table" by Gesine Bullock-Prado (Countryman Press, 2023)

Deviled Ham Spread is good for more than sandwiches — try on crackers or celery, or put a pot on a charcuterie board. (For The Washington Post/Peggy Cormary)



