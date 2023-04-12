DEAR HELOISE: I bought a set of aluminum pots and pans. They weren't too expensive, but I just got out of college and have started setting up my first apartment. Everything was fine until I put the pans in the dishwasher, and when I took them out, they turned dark. Are they still OK to use, and is there a way I can lighten them?

-- William R.,

Florence, Ala.

DEAR READER: Yes, there is a way to reduce or eliminate the dark discoloration of your aluminum pots and pans. If you have a double sink, fill one side up with very hot water and 1 ½ to 2 tablespoons of cream of tartar. Place the pot in this mixture to remove the discoloration. You can also boil the discolored item with cream of tartar to lighten your pot and pans. Whether they're light or dark, you can still use them.

DEAR HELOISE: Baking chocolate bars are expensive and a bother to melt. Some recipes call for several bars of chocolate, and they cost much more than a box of cocoa. Cocoa can be substituted in almost any recipe that does not require shaved chocolate or chunks of chocolate. The substitution is 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder and 1 tablespoon of butter per square (of the bar type).

Do not try to mix the two together; just mix the cocoa with the dry ingredients and add the butter with the other shortening. (The cocoa must be mixed thoroughly into the dry ingredients.)

-- Glenna C.,

Middletown, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: We have a blended family of three girls and three boys. I taught my daughters how to cook and clean from the time they were 8. My stepsons who live with us got a shock when they discovered they had to clean their own rooms, do some laundry, cook a dinner once in a while and help around the house. They complained, but it was a rule that was strictly enforced. Vacuuming isn't just for girls. Mopping the kitchen floor isn't just for girls, either. And if they thought doing a sloppy job would make me just do it myself, they were in for a surprise, because they had to do it over (and sometimes over and over again).

Two weeks ago, the oldest boy got married, and in his speech at the reception, he thanked me for demanding that he learn the life skill of housekeeping. All children should learn these simple tasks.

-- Jean M.,

Shawnee, Okla.

