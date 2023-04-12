Homeschooler to take eight-legged lead in “Charlotte’s Web”

"Charlotte's Web" is a 71-year-old story of friendship, devotion and ultimately, the heartbreak of personal loss. A retelling of this children's classic will open April 20 at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas with a White Hall student taking the lead.

Skyler McKinley, a ninth-grade homeschooler, will play Charlotte, the "wise, kind-hearted spider," said Morgun Henson, ASC's communications and development coordinator.

Originally, Skyler said she hoped to play one of the human cast members like Mrs. Zuckerman. Much of the early action takes place on the Zuckerman family farm.

However, she was tapped for the nonhuman lead.

"It was a big surprise," Skyler said.

The 15-year-old, who loves to write short stories, said she was "scared of spiders," but learned that Charlotte "is a pretty nice creature."

At the moment, rehearsals consume much of her free time but this isn't Skyler's first time on the ASC stage. Her first role was in ASC's stage version of the classic "Alice in Wonderland" when she was about six years old.

Skyler's parents are Crystal and Micah McKinley of White Hall, and she has a sister, ­Anna.

INSIDE THE STORY

The stage script of "Charlotte's Web" by Joseph Robinette is based on E.B. White's 1952 book by the same name.

"Charlotte's Web" follows a rambunctious, lovable pig named Wilbur (played by Violet Jennings of Woodlawn), who captures the heart of the compassionate, animal-loving little girl, Fern Arable (played by Allison Carraway of White Hall, who is making her ASC debut).

Other animal and human cast members include Loren Bell, Peyton Bifford, Langston Cosner, Paisley Criner, Charlie Davis, Daijah Dismuke, Patience Guy, Kaleb Hughes, Crystal Jennings, Lily Jennings, Rory Elizabeth Lake, Brandt Lunsford, Violet Myers, Matthew Nguyen, Emily Scarbrough, Hunter Walker Sims, Liliana Rose Wall, Raymond Wallace, Alice Weeley and Will Young.

On this farm, the animals can talk.

When Wilbur grows too big, he's sent from the Zuckerman farm to live on one owned by a family relative, Homer Zuckerman (played by Arin Bell of the Watson Chapel community).

While at the farm, Wilbur discovers his fate, and it's up to Charlotte to hatch a plan to save him, Henson said.

DEEPER MEANING

The fanciful pig's tale includes a somewhat idealistic vision of life on the American farm, that hints at the usually unspoken fate of most livestock animals as well as dealing with death as part of the life cycle.

This meant Skyler was required to learn to play a "sad scene" leading up to and including her character's death.

"At first it was difficult," but she watched how other actors had handled the scene in various productions, as well, she said the play's directors helped her navigate the new, tough terrain.

"Charlotte's Web" is co-directed by Kayla Earnest, Keiren Minter and Kourtlynn Pinkins, with Minter and Pinkins making their directorial debuts, Henson said.

"The directors are very sweet and nice to kids ... The practices (while challenging at first) are fun and not stressful," Skyler said.

For anyone interested in ASC's theater, whether on-stage or behind-the-scenes, Skyler suggests checking it out.

The ASC staff and fellow actors are welcoming, and she said, "When I was little, I was shy and unsure, but it's good to put yourself out there."

"Charlotte's Web" will be held at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater inside the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's main building at 701 S. Main St. Relyance Bank is sponsoring this production.

Performances are April 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. and an April 23 matinee at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $10 for students, and $18 for nonmembers. Tickets are available online at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375. Tickets are also available at ASC.