



Happy birthday (Apr. 12): Welcome to your year of openness. Just when you think you know who you are and what you prefer, you surprise yourself. You dare to try new things. You resist assumptions, or the habit of comparing everything to what you already know. Your openness attracts amazing fortune, love from near and far and remarkable success.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your welcoming energy turns strangers into friends, customers and allies. One key to your friendliness is that you trust yourself to enforce personal boundaries, and until then you're cool, calm and collected. You'll call up your defenses as needed, but it's usually not needed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't worry about how you are going to get from here to there. Your intention to do a good job is all you need. You will succeed because you take on the work and keep at it until it's finished.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're making your own way. Though you have guides and sometimes share the path, it's still a unique journey for each traveler. Each must rely on personal instinct. Yours will be strong today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's juicy stuff going on beneath the surface. You don't need to say much about it because everyone gets it through vibes. In fact, explaining things can make them seem less magical and interesting, so let the mystery work for you today instead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You know that there are power dynamics affecting your role, but you don't know precisely what they are. You'll do some light testing to see who has the authority and where the boundaries lie. Stay flexible and aware of how egos get activated.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're sensitive to your environment and greatly affected by things like lighting, scents and temperature. Changing things up to smooth your process will lead to a much more productive day.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Each person has unique needs. You can't address them all, but you can shed a little warmth on the matter. Even though you are very professional in your dealings, you also provide a human touch.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Powerful forces need to be taken in moderation. Just as moments of sunlight make you feel bright and alive but hours of sunlight deplete you, so it goes with intense people and feelings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's like you're going from scene to scene, chasing after something. You won't be able to process everything in real time. Some lessons take years to fully sink in. Seize opportunities to stop and discuss along the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Every problem is an opportunity to grow. Some problems are harder to feel optimistic about. Don't let anything overwhelm you. What's the one small improvement you can make?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Change doesn't hurt. What hurts is resistance to change. You can look at what you're holding on to and consciously decide to let it go, or you can simply decide to let it go without examination.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Go where you can look up at the sky instead of the ceiling — it will all restore you. Your connection to nature helps you feel whole. The time you spend with other creatures and life forms will have benefits deep and far-reaching.

SKY FIRE: The sun seems to burn a little hotter in the final stretch of Aries season, and our passions answer with an inner surge of recognition. Yesterday’s solar conjunction to Jupiter will be felt for the rest of the week in the form of emotional intensity, cravings and a general tone that turns familiar situations in an edgy direction. This intensity requires management. Take regular breaks. Remember to relax and breathe.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: If there were a world record for breaking invisible windows with tossed pencils, David Letterman would surely hold it. Stunts like this have contributed to making this Aries comedian a king of late-night television, imitated by many yet truly one-of-a-kind. Born under a Capricorn moon that squares his sun, Letterman works out inner turmoil through the humor he shares with the world. Letterman is the executive producer of the new series “Stupid Pet Tricks” based on the popular segment from his show.



