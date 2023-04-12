Hot Springs to take sewer main easement

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs will sue to condemn property for the new sewer main the state has mandated in the north and east areas of the collection system.

The enabling ordinance the city Board of Directors adopted last week authorized the city to use its condemnation powers to secure a 20-foot wide, 325-foot-long permanent easement near the 1800 block of Spring Street. The city will deposit $1,708, or the value as determined by the appraiser the city contracted, with Garland County Circuit Court.

The court will determine the value if the owners challenge the appraisal. The city said it's been unable to contact them.

According to the request for board action, the $17.92 million the wastewater fund received from the 2020 refinancing of $38 million of debt will pay for the money deposited with the court. The city finance department said almost $10 million was unencumbered at the start of the year.

Part of the more than 9,000 feet of new gravity main from Vernel Street to the Gulpha Creek pump station off of Catherine Heights Road will traverse the 325-foot easement. A new 15- and 18-inch wide line will replace the large diameter main that serves as the spine of the Gulpha Creek Basin collection area.

The city opted for replacement over rehabilitation, as the main is susceptible to groundwater that's led to numerous unpermitted discharges into the Lake Catherine watershed. The manhole upstream of the pump station on Catherine Heights Road releases flow into a tributary of Gulpha Creek during prolonged stretches of heavy rain.

The city has reported millions of gallons of overflows at the manhole since last year and paid a $64,000 civil penalty as part of the consent administrative order it agreed to with the state. The state suspended $51,200 of the penalty and agreed to dismiss that amount when the city comes into compliance with the Clean Water Act.

A large percentage of the more than 700 miles of gravity and sewer mains in the city's more than 100-square-mile service area are in the Gulpha Creek Basin, which collects flow from downtown Hot Springs and the east end of the service area

Utilities Director Monty Ledbetter said the city should be ready to solicit bids for the gravity line by the end of the year. Bids for pump station upgrades and the new large diameter line it will pressurize should be let later this spring, he said. The $46 million in new wastewater fund debt the city board authorized last year will pay for the improvements.

The rate structure adopted in 2021 is servicing the debt, raising the monthly debt service charge from $17.73 to $19.73 for residential customers inside the city. It will increase to $24.48 in January 2024, with 3% annual increases assessed in subsequent years.

The charge for residents outside the city increased to $27.39 last year. It will rise to $34.05 in January 2024, with annual 3% increases assessed in subsequent years.