Webster Barnaby of the Florida House lashed out at transgender people who spoke against a bathroom bill, saying, "The Lord rebuke you, Satan, and all of your demons and all of your imps who come parade before us," also citing "X-Men" characters.

Shiva Rajbhandari, a student at Boise High School in Idaho and a new trustee, issued an apology for a profane tweet directed at the governor for signing a law that bans gender-affirming care for youths, calling his comments "crude and cruel."

Waylon Kurts, a student at St. Olaf College in Minnesota, faces charges after a search of his dorm room turned up a tactical vest, ammunition boxes and magazines, a tactical knife, a folding knife, firearm earmuffs, propane canisters, fireworks, lighter fluid, a battery with wires and a lock pick set.

John Bel Edwards delivered his final State of the State address to Louisiana lawmakers with a wish list featuring teacher pay raises, added exceptions to the state's near-total abortion ban and abolishment of the death penalty.

Freddie Blackmon, beleaguered police chief of Columbus, Ga., agreed to step down with a $400,000 payment as local news outlets reported that city leaders initially offered him $250,000 but he demanded $850,000 and threatened a racial discrimination lawsuit.

Anne Keast-Butler, deputy director general of MI5, the United Kingdom's version of the FBI, was named the first woman to head the communications intelligence agency, which focuses on cyberattacks, terrorism and espionage.

Chloe Dasliva was charged after prosecutors say she caused a disturbance that forced a San Francisco-Chicago flight to be diverted to Kansas City, Mo., with passengers saying she grew abusive toward a flight attendant and threatened to kill him before she was restrained with zip ties.

Nathaniel Carroll, a civil rights attorney, said "poor people, and mostly Black people ... were jailed for days at a time until Maplewood had extorted as much money as possible from them" as the Missouri town agreed to pay $3.25 million to settle a debtors' prison lawsuit.

Mark Sahady of Malden, Mass., vice president of Super Happy Fun America, which purports to advocate for heterosexual people, and an organizer of a Straight Pride Parade in Boston, was indicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 the U.S. Capitol riot investigation.