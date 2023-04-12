JPs reject prosecutor’s response to letter

Jefferson County Quorum Court members are not satisfied with the response received from Jefferson County's prosecuting attorney after several requests for representation went unanswered.

The Quorum Court finally received correspondence from Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter last week that he would not serve as the county attorney because Terry Wynne already holds that position. But Justice of the Peace Lloyd Franklin said Hunter is obligated under the law.

Two weeks ago, the Pine Bluff Commercial reported a letter addressed to the Association of Arkansas Counties from Franklin stating that Quorum Court members expressed "no confidence" in Jefferson County Attorney Terry Wynne. Franklin, who says he is simply the messenger for a Quorum Court of well-educated whistleblowers, has led the initiative to obtain Hunter as a legal representative, but has been unsuccessful so far.

Poll documents provided by County Clerk Shawndra Taggart showed that eight justices of the peace voted they had no confidence in Wynne, while three voted they did, as Taggart took each vote over the phone. Two justices of the peace did not answer their phone, according to Franklin.

Those who voted "no confidence" were Reginald Adams, Alfred Carroll, Melanie Dumas, Brenda Gaddy, Cedric Jackson, Reginald Johnson, Margaret Williams and Franklin. Ted Harden, Danny Holcomb and Patricia Royal voted in opposition to the motion of "no confidence," and Dr. Conley Byrd and Roy Agee were unavailable to vote.

Johnson gave several reasons for voting no confidence. He said that Wynne's opinions are inconsistent with Robert's Rules of Order and the Arkansas Constitution, and that he doesn't advise the justices with accurate information on how to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests.

Franklin informed Hunter that he was selected by the justices of the peace, citing several Arkansas Code Annotations. In a response to Franklin, Hunter said Jefferson County has hired a county attorney to advise and represent its interests since at least 1999.

"During that time the county attorney has been responsible for all civil duties provided by the laws of the State of Arkansas or the ordinances of the county to be performed by the prosecuting attorney," said Hunter in his response. "This obligation is found in Arkansas Code Annotated Section 16-21-114(d). Your allegation that I have failed to fulfill my constitutional obligation is just not true. I met with you in my office and advised you that I would not be attending the Quorum Court meetings because Terry Wynne was the county attorney and not me."

Franklin said he personally warned attorney Wynne months before the vote of no confidence about the temperature of the Quorum Court regarding his representation.

"His opinions were biased to the will of the county judge," said Franklin.

Franklin said the final straw was when Wynne instructed the Quorum Court that they could not amend, substitute or change an item that was on the agenda in disagreement with the Arkansas Constitution and Robert's Rules of Order.

"This opinion failed rules of procedure ordinance drafted by the county judge which governs the way the Quorum Court operates," said Franklin. "The supermajority of the Quorum Court does not agree with it and we attempted to revise it with our own version."

Robinson has said in a prior interview that in his opinion, the Quorum Court is trying to take away the authority of the county judge that's given to the judge by the state of Arkansas' constitution.

"No local government has the authority to take away constitutional powers given to the county judge, whether they like the county judge or not," said Robinson. "There can only be one county judge."

Robinson has said Wynne is the county attorney through an open contractual agreement that does not dissolve unless Wynne resigns or the judge fires him for dissatisfaction with service.

Franklin has asked that the Association of Arkansas Counties provide relief, i.e., formal conversation with Hunter, a designated parliamentarian, and referral of replacement or temporary legal counsel for the Quorum Court in order to mitigate the inherent risk or impact of legal liability that would waive their indemnity or coverage by continuing actions which they believe are illegal and place the AAC risk management fund in jeopardy.

The Quorum Court has yet to pass the policies and procedures ordinance, an ordinance that by law is supposed to be adopted at the first meeting of the year.

In a response to Hunter, Franklin said according to Section 16-21-114(a) under state code: "A county civil attorney or county attorney may be selected pursuant to the ordinance of the quorum court for each county in the state."

The statute continues by stating:

Legal Counsel. The prosecuting attorney or his deputy serving each county shall serve as legal counsel of the quorum court unless otherwise provided by county ordinance.

Alternative Designation of Legal Counsel. A quorum court may, by ordinance, provide for the appropriation of county funds for the employment of legal counsel to serve the court.

Duties of Legal Counsel. The legal counsel of a quorum court shall:

Attend all regular and special meetings of the court;

Perform all duties prescribed in this chapter.

Perform all other duties as may be required by a quorum court.

"When a county hires a county attorney pursuant to this statute, that attorney performs all civil duties assigned to the prosecuting attorney by state law or county ordinance," said Franklin. "If a county chooses not to hire a separate county attorney, the prosecuting attorney performs those civil duties for the county. While state law apparently no longer requires prosecuting attorneys to represent counties in all civil matters, prosecutors are still required to represent the quorum court unless otherwise provided by county ordinance and to perform any other civil duties imposed upon them by law or ordinance."

According to Franklin, no ordinance exists that solidifies Wynne as the county attorney. Franklin said a representative from the Arkansas Associations could validate his statement to be true, but a call to the representative was not returned in time for this article.

"We have had an outside county attorney for over 40 years," said Robinson, adding that Jack Jones was the attorney for approximately 18 of those years. "There is an exception for us to have an outside attorney, which has been done for a number of years and has become common practice in Jefferson County."

Robinson said if this practice has gone on for decades, then he believes there should be an ordinance in place and he would research that ordinance. Franklin said the research has already been done.

"After a thorough and timely review of all county ordinances, it was determined that no ordinance as authorized pursuant to A.C.A. § 16-21-114 to establish a county attorney exists," said Franklin. "Such a title or designation has to be ratified by ordinance, which again does not exist."

Franklin said he has yet to hear back from Hunter and posed the question of what the recourse would be if Hunter fails or refuses to provide legal assistance, stating the procedure for obtaining a writ of mandamus as set forth in A.C.A. § 16-115-101 et seq. and in addition, that Hunter could be prosecuted for such failure or refusal, pursuant to A.C.A. § 16-21-116.

"I want to ensure that we are complying with the law and fulfilling our duties as elected officials," said Franklin, who added Hunter's representation is still being requested by the Quorum Court.

Franklin said to date he has not heard back from Hunter and will give him another chance to show up at the next scheduled Quorum Court meeting.