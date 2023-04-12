Judge learns Murdoch news role

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Attorneys defending Fox in a defamation case related to false claims about the 2020 election withheld critical information about the role company founder Rupert Murdoch played at Fox News, a revelation that angered the judge when it came up at a Tuesday hearing.

It was not clear whether the development would affect a trial scheduled to begin Thursday with jury selection. Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox for $1.6 billion, claiming the network damaged its reputation by repeatedly airing allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Fox's attorneys have sought to insulate members of the Murdoch family and keep them from testifying live before a jury, arguing that their roles at the parent company, Fox Corp., put them at a distance from the Fox News shows that aired the election claims.

In its filings, it had listed Fox News officers as Suzanne Scott, Jay Wallace and Joe Dorrego. But Sunday, Fox disclosed to Dominion's attorneys that Rupert Murdoch also is "executive chair" at Fox News.

The disclosure came after Superior Court Judge Eric Davis wondered aloud during a status conference last week who Fox News' officers were.

"My problem is that it has been represented to me more than once that he is not an officer," the judge said.

Davis said last month there was no dispute that the statements aired by Fox were false, but that a jury would have to decide whether Fox News acted with actual malice and whether Fox Corp. directly participated in airing the statements.

To Fox attorney Matthew Carter, Davis said: "You have a credibility problem."

In response, Carter said he believed Murdoch's title at Fox News was only "honorific."

The pretrial hearing continues today. It's unclear whether the judge will take any action in response to the late disclosure.

Dominion attorney Justin Nelson told the judge that Fox's failure to disclose Murdoch's status at Fox News has deprived Dominion of "a whole bunch" of information from Murdoch as a custodian of Fox News records that it was entitled to have.

In a ruling earlier Tuesday, the judge denied a motion by Fox seeking to bar any reference at trial to matters involving the Murdoch family, which owns Fox Corp. The judge also said he would allow jurors to hear some testimony about threats directed at the voting machine company, but only to a point.

The judge granted a motion by Fox to prohibit any reference to specific threats or harassment directed at Dominion, saying he did not want the jury to be prejudiced against Fox because of threats made by people with no connection to the network. But he said he would allow Dominion to talk generally about threats it had received to show how it has been damaged by the Fox broadcasts.

"It has decimated Dominion's ability to attract and retain employees," said Megan Meier, an attorney for Dominion.

The judge decided last week there would be no testimony about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.