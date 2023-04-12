Little Rock city board votes down measure expressing opposition to Central Arkansas Water rate hikes

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors rejected a proposed resolution on Tuesday that would have expressed the city's opposition to a series of water rate increases approved earlier this year by the board of commissioners of the regional water utility.

Central Arkansas Water's board approved the 10-year rate schedule at a meeting in January. The first set of new rates is scheduled to take effect July 1.

The opposition measure was sponsored by Little Rock City Director Lance Hines of Ward 5.

A motion to approve the proposed resolution was defeated in a 4-6 vote of the city board at a meeting Tuesday.

Hines as well as City Directors B.J. Wyrick, Dean Kumpuris and Joan Adcock voted in favor of adoption of the resolution.

Vice Mayor Kathy Webb as well as City Directors Virgil Miller Jr., Ken Richardson, Capi Peck, Andrea Lewis and Antwan Phillips voted against the measure.

Because Central Arkansas Water was created through an agreement between the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock, the city councils in both cities must vote to reject rate increases adopted by the water utility's board in order to block them from taking effect.

To date, the North Little Rock City Council has taken no action with regard to Central Arkansas Water's recent schedule of rate increases.

The full rate schedule is expected to cause the price of a gallon of water to double from approximately half a penny today to one cent by 2032.

A vote on the proposed resolution had been deferred from February, with Hines citing his discussions with officials at the water utility as the reason for the delay.

Prior to the vote on Tuesday, Hines said that although Central Arkansas Water's leadership had sought his buy-in on the rate schedule, they had been unable to reach any agreements.

In his talks with the water utility, Hines had raised the "reopening" of the interlocal agreement between Little Rock and North Little Rock to examine the appointment of water commissioners, the length of their terms and reappointment eligibility, he said.

Central Arkansas Water's board consists of four Little Rock representatives and three North Little Rock representatives who serve seven-year terms.

"It has come to my knowledge through back channels that evidently North Little Rock is not interested in participating in such deals and so the leadership at [Central Arkansas Water] doesn't feel it's worth their time to engage," Hines said.

Hines acknowledged that it did not look like officials in North Little Rock were going to weigh in or vote no on the rate package.

With this in mind, he described the proposed resolution as "really more of a sign from this board as to what our thoughts are about the continued agreement with [Central Arkansas Water] that limits our ability to stop a doubling of the rates over a 10-year period."

Hines suggested he was not opposed to the idea that Central Arkansas Water required a portion of the rate increase, but questioned the amount and the length of time of the rate schedule.

Following the vote, Miller, who serves as the city board's liaison to Central Arkansas Water's board, described the interlocal agreement as "the real issue."

He floated the idea of the city board receiving a briefing about the agreement at a future board meeting.