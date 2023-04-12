LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-UALR Game 2

Arkansas 3 UALR 0 -- End 2nd Inning

The bats have come alive for the Hogs. Jace Bohrofen smacked a leadoff home run into right field, which was followed by a walk and a two-run home run by Brady Slavens.

Jayson Jones singled to extend the streak to four consecutive Razorbacks to reach base without an out. However, Harold Coll popped out and Hudson Polk hit into an inning-ending double play.

Arkansas 0 UALR 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

The Razorback starter brought his swing-and-miss stuff today. He allowed a couple of one-out singles but stranded the runners while striking out the side.

5 of 6 outs from UALR have been strikeouts.

Arkansas 0 UALR 0 -- End 1st Inning

The top of the Razorback batting lineup went down in order. Tavian Josenberger struck out swinging.

Hunter Grimes and Peyton Stovall both popped out to second base.

Arkansas 0 UALR 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Ben Bybee settled in nicely after allowing a leadoff walk to begin the game. He recorded a pair of strikeouts in the first frame.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks are looking to win their third consecutive game before hosting the Tenessee Volunteers at Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend. Last time out, Arkansas defeated UALR 21-5 in seven innings.

Pitching matchup: Little Rock RHP Erick McKnight (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Ben Bybee (2-0, 4.41 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Grimes LF

3. Stovall 2B

4. Bohrofen RF

5. Diggs DH

6. Slavens 1B

7. Jones 3B

8. Coll SS

9. Polk C







