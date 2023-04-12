Man arrested in Conway shooting

A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with a shooting in Conway that killed one man, police said on Monday.

Paul Fowler, 52, was arrested around 12:45 p.m., 15 minutes after police responded to a report of shots in the 1300 block of Davis Street, the Conway Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers found 39-year old Decarlos Forte at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, Lacey Kanipe, a Conway police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Forte was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The post listed Fowler's charges as pending, but an online Faulkner County jail inmate roster on Tuesday showed he faced a charge of second-degree murder.