Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia announced Tuesday she has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease but vowed to continue her work in Congress, saying, "I'm not going to let Parkinson's stop me from being me." Wexton, 54, serving her third term from a competitive district in Northern Virginia suburbs near Washington, revealed the diagnosis on World Parkinson's Day. She said in a video that she hopes to be a voice for those coping with the disease and to fight in Congress to devote greater resources toward the search for a cure. The illness has primarily affected her speech and how her mouth moves, Wexton said. She speaks more quickly now, and the disease has affected how she walks and keeps her balance. "What Parkinson's is not is an untreatable disease, a cognitive impairment, or a death sentence. So please, you are welcome to empathize, but don't feel sorry for me," Wexton said. The former state senator and prosecutor said she feels good and is focused on legislating, meeting constituents and visiting with business and school officials -- "all just like normal." "I hope to keep serving you for many years to come," Wexton said.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama apologized after a video showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism. A statement posted on his website Monday said the 87-year-old leader regretted the incident and wished to "apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused." The incident occurred at a public gathering in February at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamsala. He was taking questions from the audience when the boy asked if he could hug him. The Dalai Lama invited the boy up toward the platform he was seated on. In the video, he gestured to his cheek, after which the child kissed him before giving him a hug. The Dalai Lama then asked the boy to kiss him on the lips and stuck out his tongue. "And suck my tongue," the Dalai Lama can be heard saying as the boy sticks out his own tongue and leans in, prompting laughter from the audience. The footage triggered a backlash online, with social media users condemning the behavior as inappropriate and disturbing. Sticking out one's tongue was often used as a greeting in ancient Tibetan culture, but is not commonly seen anymore. "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras," the statement from the Dalai Lama said.