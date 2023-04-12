Four Arkansas banks

placed on Forbes list

Positive customer feedback has pushed Arkansas' four largest lenders onto an elite list of the world's top banks, with Arvest Bank of Bentonville and Centennial Bank of Conway cracking the top 20 in the United States in the ranking compiled by Forbes.

Bank OZK of Little Rock and Simmons Bank of Pine Bluff also made the list released Tuesday.

Centennial, a subsidiary of Home BancShares Inc., ranked 15th; Arvest was 20th; OZK came in at 34th; and Simmons was 70th.

Forbes gathers the list in partnership with Statista, a market research company. The effort combines consumer feedback to measure satisfaction and rankings are based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 48,000 customers representing 32 countries.

Banks were rated on general satisfaction (30% of the score), whether customers would recommend the bank (30%) and 40% was determined by a combination of five areas: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice.

-- Andrew Moreau

Walmart sues to end

Capital One contract

Walmart Inc. has sued longtime partner Capital One, which backs its credit and store cards, claiming the bank failed to meet all its customer service standards.

Walmart's complaint, filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, said a contract between the companies required Capital One to meet specific service requirements.

When the bank told Walmart that it had failed in 2022 to meet at least five of the most important ones, that gave Walmart the right to terminate the contract, the court filing said.

But Capital One disputed Walmart's right to do so, spurring the Bentonville-based retailer to sue the bank, according to the filing.

In its own filing on the same day with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Capital One said it disputes Walmart's right to end the contract and "will vigorously defend our contractual rights in court."

The bank also predicts that if Walmart is allowed to end the contract, it will take the retailer until at least January 2025 to find a replacement.

The case is Walmart Inc. et al v. Capital One, National Association.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index rises

6.81, ends at 772.71

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 772.71, up 6.81.

"Stocks finished mixed on Tuesday, as some members of the Federal Reserve remain split on whether to raise interest rates at their next meeting combined with investors waiting on this week's inflation numbers," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.