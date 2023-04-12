FOOTBALL

Kingsbury on USC staff

Kliff Kingsbury is joining Lincoln Riley's coaching staff at Southern California as a senior offensive analyst. USC announced the addition Tuesday of Kingsbury, who was fired by the Arizona Cardinals in January after four seasons as their head coach. Kingsbury went 28-37-1 at Arizona, making one playoff appearance. Before that, he spent six seasons as Texas Tech's head coach and earned a reputation as one of football's most innovative offensive minds. Riley and Kingsbury were briefly teammates at Texas Tech when Riley walked onto Mike Leach's Red Raiders roster during Kingsbury's senior season in 2002. Between those two head coaching jobs, Kingsbury spent about one month at USC as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for head coach Clay Helton before the Cardinals surprisingly hired him for their top job in January 2019. Before coaching Kyler Murray at Arizona, Kingsbury coached several top quarterbacks in college football, including Patrick Mahomes, Johnny Manziel and Case Keenum.

Lions add to secondary

The Detroit Lions are trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Detroit drafted the former Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick in 2020, and injuries have stunted his career so far. Hamstring and shoulder ailments limited him to nine games as a rookie and he had a season-ending Achilles tendon injury one game into his second season. Okudah stayed healthy and started in 15 games last year, showing signs of promise as a run-stopping cornerback and struggling at times under second-year Coach Dan Campbell. He had his first interceptions last season, forced his first fumble and made 73 tackles. Lions General Manager Brad Holmes began revamping the secondary last month by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers standout Cameron Sutton to a $33 million, three-year contract. He went on to add ex-Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on an $8 million, one-year deal and former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on a one-year, $6 million deal.

BASEBALL

Braves RHP out for season

Right-hander Ian Anderson, who won 10 games for the Atlanta Braves last season after playing a key role in their 2021 World Series championship, will have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season. Anderson, 24, began the season at Class AAA Gwinnett after control problems prevented him from landing a spot in the Atlanta rotation. He issued 8 walks in 7 1/3 innings this spring and then walked 2 batters while recording only two outs and allowing 4 earned runs in his only start for Gwinnett. Following the start with Gwinnett, tests showed Anderson has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. When healthy, Anderson has been at his best in the postseason. He was 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts in 2020 and 2021. He threw five no-hit innings in the Braves' 2-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros in their 2021 World Series championship run. Anderson struggled to return to his top form last season, when he was 10-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 22 starts for Atlanta.

Rays' Eflin on IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed pitcher Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after the right-hander reported lower back tightness. Eflin (2-0, 3.27 ERA) had been scheduled to make his third start tonight against Boston. Instead, 22-year-old Taj Bradley will make his major league debut for the Rays, who were 10-0 going into the second game of the four-game series against the Red Sox. Eflin, 29, signed a $40 million, three-year contract in the offseason, the largest free-agent deal in franchise history. He went 3-5 in 20 games (13 starts) in 2022, his seventh season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

TENNIS

Djokovic opens with win

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic looked rusty as he started his clay-court season with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win against qualifier Ivan Gakhov at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday. The two-time Monte Carlo champion had not played since losing to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships five weeks ago, which ended the Australian Open champion's 20-match winning streak. Djokovic's next opponent will be either Lorenzo Musetti or Luca Nardi. Stefanos Tsitsipas, advanced after Benjamin Bonzi retired because of a wrist injury with the two-time defending champion leading 4-1. Alexander Zverev also started his clay season with a win but dropped a set in a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Alexander Bublik. Two-time semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov also advanced by beating American Ben Shelton 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

SOCCER

EPL sets U.S. tournament

The English Premier League will hold an off-season tournament in the United States this summer featuring six teams. Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton and Brentford will play in the nine-match "summer series" in July, the league announced Tuesday. "Our clubs have incredible supporters in the U.S., who passionately follow their teams throughout the season," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a statement. The matches will be played from July 22-30 in Atlanta, Orlando, Fla., and Philadelphia, as well as in Harrison, N.J., and Landover, Md. Chelsea and Brighton will kick off the tournament at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 22. While a number of English top-flight clubs have held off-season tours in the U.S., it is the first time the league has staged a tournament there. The league said it was part of an "ongoing commitment to its U.S.-based fans."