Officials release bank shooting footage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Police body camera video released Tuesday shows Louisville officers being fired upon as they arrive at the bank where five people were killed and the harrowing minutes while officers confront the shooter and work to rescue a wounded colleague.

The videos, taken from two wounded officers' lapels, offer a rare perspective of police officers responding to a massacre. One, a rookie officer, was shot in the head within minutes of arriving at the scene, as his partner was grazed by a bullet and sought cover while still trying to take down the shooter.

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey walked reporters through edited footage and still photos at a news conference Tuesday.

Officers received the call of a shooting at Old National Bank at 8:38 a.m., and the two officers arrived three minutes later, according to a chronology provided by police. They hadn't even gotten out of the patrol car when the gunman began firing on them.

The 25-year-old shooter, who worked at the bank, had already shot numerous people inside, and police said he set up an ambush position to attack officers as they arrived.

The front doors were glass, elevated from the sidewalk, and because of the reflection, the officers could not see the shooter inside, Humphrey said. But he could see them.

Officer Cory Galloway retrieved a rifle from the trunk of the patrol car and they reported to dispatch that there had been shots fired.





Galloway was training rookie Officer Nickolas Wilt, who had graduated from the police academy just 10 days earlier. The videos showed them walking up the stairs toward the front door when the gunman fired a barrage of bullets.

Wilt was shot in the head, though that was not captured on video. Galloway was grazed in the shoulder, police said.

His body camera showed that he fell and then took cover behind a concrete planter at the bottom of the staircase leading to the building.

"The shooter has an angle on that officer," he said in the video. "I don't know where he's at, the glass is blocking him."

Humphrey said the video shows Galloway "continues to stay in the fight and try to assess exactly where this shooter is."

He waited, and as other officers arrived, more gunshots rang out and glass shattered.

Galloway fired toward the gunman at 8:44 a.m., three minutes after arriving.

"I think I got him down," he shouted. "Get the officer!"

He advanced into the building, and the video then showed Galloway approaching the suspect, who was on the lobby floor next to a long rifle.

In the first minutes, police treated and triaged the victims inside. Humphrey said the ambulance service was short-staffed, so a police lieutenant drove the ambulance while emergency crews treated people at the scene.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said it was crucial to release the footage because "transparency is important -- even more so in a time of crisis."

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a news conference bank employee Connor Sturgeon bought the AR-15 rifle used in the attack April 4 at a local dealership.

Five Old National Bank employees were killed: Joshua Barrick, 40, a senior vice president; Tommy Elliott, 63, also a senior vice president; Jim Tutt Jr., 64, a commercial real estate market executive; Juliana Farmer, 45, a loan analyst; and Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer.

Sturgeon livestreamed the attack before he was killed by police, authorities said. Another eight people were wounded.

"We do know this was targeted," Gwinn-Villaroel said, but didn't give an indication of a motive behind the shooting.

Gwinn-Villaroel praised the "heroic actions" of officers who engaged the shooter without hesitation when they arrived.

Wilt was still in critical but stable condition Tuesday, according to University of Louisville Hospital Chief Medical Officer Jason Smith.

Two of the four wounded still in the hospital had injuries that were not life-threatening, Smith said.

An interfaith vigil will be held this evening.

"This vigil will be to acknowledge the wounds, physical and emotional, that gun violence leaves behind," the mayor said.