Patriots take pair from Rams

5A-EAST BASEBALL

MARION 2-7, PARAGOULD 0-4

MARION -- Marion starting pitchers Cohen Bumbaugh and Jett Sutton combined to throw 11 no-hit innings, and the Patriots swept a 5A-East doubleheader from Paragould 2-0 and 7-4 on Tuesday.

Bumbaugh recorded his first career varsity no-hitter in the opener by striking out 11 batters in seven innings. Bumbaugh, who earned the start when junior ace pitcher Davis York wasn't able to throw, also threw a one-hitter during spring break in a game at Gulf Shores, Ala. Sutton threw four efficient innings in Tuesday's nightcap and left with a 5-0 lead.

Marion (11-6, 5-3 5A-East) scored first in the bottom of the first of the opener when junior shortstop Matthew Kearney doubled and scored on Tyler Carey's double and the Patriots led 1-0.

Bumbaugh went on to retire 12 of the next 13 Rams he faced in the middle innings.

Marion tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when sophomore Carson Catt walked and scored on a Landon Miller hit to right field.

Bumbaugh got the first two Rams in order in the seventh before Isaiah McChriston walked to bring the tying run to the plate. But Bumbaugh struck out Aaron Dearing on 3 pitches to clinch victory.

Marion scored twice in the first inning of the second game when Connor Taylor walked and scored on a passed ball with two outs. Tucker Smith reached on an error and scored on a balk to give Marion a 2-0 lead.

Catt scored on Miller's two-out single in the second before Sutton helped his cause with a single leading off the fourth. Kearney drove in Sutton with a well-executed squeeze play, and Miller scored on Taylor's triple for a 5-0 Marion lead into the bottom of the fourth.

Sutton struck out 5 in 4 innings while walking 1.

Senior Daxton Davis relieved Sutton and pitched 2 innings, striking out 4, but allowed 2 runs on 1 hit.

Miller drove in Kearney before Taylor scored Miller in the top of the sixth. But Paragould scored twice in the bottom of the sixth when Chris Jordan drove in Sam Hunt with a hit and Parker Thompson scored on an error to get the Rams within 7-2.

Three straight Rams reached in the home half of the seventh with one out, and the tying run came to the plate with two outs before Catt turned Paragould away for good when he induced a deep fly out to center field to clinch the win.