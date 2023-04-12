Pittman pleased as Hogs’ spring drills near end

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman, speaking to members of the media for the final time prior to Saturday's spring finale, said he's beyond pleased with how the first 80% of spring workouts have gone.

"I've been really pleased with my new coaches," Pittman said after Tuesday's practice. "I think to a man we've gotten better. ... I think our new guys coming in ... the players have accepted them well."

Pittman said winning the Liberty Bowl in December, a wild 55-53 win over Kansas in triple overtime, had something to do with putting "a little bit of life back in the program," as the Razorbacks capped a 7-6 season that included three heartbreaking losses by three points or less in trophy games against Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri.

Pittman said one of the goals for the coaching staff, which had 50% turnover in the winter, was to keep players on board as much as possible and not in the transfer portal, which opens back up Saturday when the Razorbacks wrap up spring with the Red-White showcase.

"We need to keep everybody on the team," Pittman said. "Everybody on the team is going to have some value to us, but everybody on the team has to get better.

"I think we've liked our new schematics that we've done offensively and defensively."

The Razorbacks worked some 4-3 defensive sets in practice No. 12 of spring in shoulder pads and shorts on a sunny afternoon on the practice fields with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams employed some sets in which young linebackers Brad Spence and Carson Dean lined up wide just outside the tackle box while joining two other linebackers on the field. Spence got some first-team action with Chris Paul and Jordan Crook, while Dean paired up with Antoine Grier and Brooks Both on the second unit.

Trajan Jeffcoat, the 6-4, 280-pound senior transfer from Missouri, made a move to first-team defensive end for the day and he preceded that by having one of the most striking reps during individual compete drills that brought out shouts and "oohs" from teammates.

For the second workout in a row, transfer receiver Isaac TeSlaa turned in the day's most newsworthy catch, this time a one-hander on an out-breaking route at the right sideline from quarterback KJ Jefferson during a team period.

"He's catching a lot of 'wow' balls," Pittman said. "That separates receivers right there is who can catch contested passes and who can catch the one that's unbelievably hard to catch."

Pittman continued to praise TeSlaa and receivers Andrew Armstrong, Bryce Stephens and Isaiah Sategna.

Jacolby Criswell, who has been splitting second-unit quarterback reps with Cade Fortin, continued to show off his snap delivery and strong arm. Criswell, a Morrillton product who trasnferred from North Carolina, delivered a perfectly-placed fade pass for a touchdown to Sam Mbake in 2-on-3 coverage drills.

On the defensive side, cornerbacks Dwight McGlothern, Lorando Johnson and Aidan McCowan had pass breakups in team settings, with McGlothern's being a potential interception. End Jashaud Stewart had a tackle for loss and Crook was in position at linebacker to have another one for several yards on an end around by Stephens. However, Stephens shook free as Crook flew past with his hands on either side of Stephens' waist and the slot receiver turned it into a short gain.

McGlothern also had two breakups during coverage drills, and redshirt freshman nickel back Jaylen Lewis had one of his own.

Stephens was featured on consecutive plays for the first unit to start a team period, as Jefferson found him on a screen and threw for him over the middle.

Jefferson also connected with Armstrong, the transfer wideout, on a ball down the deep middle after Jefferson avoided pressure and stepped up in the pocket.

Freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton also dropped a nice fade into Armstrong for a score during early coverage drills.

With the second and third units on the field, there were several snaps that went awry, varying from a high delivery on which Criswell had to jump to make the catch to a low skidder that Singleton corralled but had to quickly take up the middle on a busted play.

On the injury front, redshirt freshman linebacker Mani Powell from Fayetteville suffered an undisclosed injury, Pittman said, that will keep him out the rest of spring.

"Mani got dinged up, got injured a little bit, but he'll be fine," Pittman said. "He just won't be back the rest of this spring."

Pittman said the Razorbacks have a couple of guys with high ankle sprains, which includes first-team defensive tackle Cam Ball, but otherwise nobody has been injured to the extent they would be out of action in August for the start of training camp.

The Razorbacks return to the practice fields for three consecutive days late this week, working on Thursday and Friday in advance of the open scrimmage at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday at noon.