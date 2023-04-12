Police charge man in Bryant car chase

The Arkansas State Police on Monday evening arrested a Bryant man who police say ran from a traffic stop in which drugs and guns were found.

State troopers pulled over a Dodge Charger around 7:42 p.m. Monday in which Cortney McGee, 20, was a passenger, but McGee fled on foot from officers, according to an arrest report.

A Pulaski County jail employee redacted the location of the arrest from the report.

McGee is a felon and is under a federal indictment, the report states.

Officers found drugs, an AR-15-style pistol and a Glock pistol in the vehicle.

He faces felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of methamphetamine as well as a misdemeanor charge of fleeing on foot.

McGee was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening, the jail's online inmate roster showed.

He was being held for U.S. Marshals and the U.S. Secret Service, the arrest report notes.