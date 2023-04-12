Potential head coach wants team to thrive

Right off the bat -- figuratively, of course -- coach candidate Tucker Hughes made it clear his vision for Southeast Arkansas College is to compete for a national championship in junior college baseball.

That and "to bring the community together and bring in a bunch of ballplayers the Pine Bluff community and surrounding area and even the state can be extremely proud of to watch and watch our guys graduate."

A native of greater Dayton, Ohio, Hughes, 30, sees an opportunity to build the Sharks' program into a championship contender from the outset. He was on SEARK's campus Tuesday to interview for the job and meet with staff and supporters at the Welcome Center training room, hours after Belinda Hendrix did the same for the softball position.

The other baseball finalist, Steven Adams Jr. -- a former coach at Louisiana State University at Alexandria -- will meet supporters at 4 p.m. today.

SEARK will begin competing in baseball and softball, as well as e-sports, starting in the 2023-24 school year, with men's and women's basketball and cheerleading to come in 2024-25.

Hughes allowed those meeting him to see his vision outlined in a thick binder, with "The Foundation: The Four C's" (character, class, commitment and coachability), "Our standards" and "Development" as the subheadings.

"I have a big-time interest in being a head baseball coach at a junior-college level," the Georgia Highlands College assistant coach said, donning his Region XVII championship ring from last year. "I've received multiple opportunities at the Division I level, all the way down to NAIA, but the junior college atmosphere is something I value. My wife is from Benton, Arkansas, so having the luxury and the opportunities to come back home, per se, and be around family ... get our lives started [is a goal]. Right now, we don't know anybody."

Hughes is not shying away from high expectations, even if becoming the first Sharks head coach means building the program from the ground up.

"It's really about two things: It's about going out and recruiting the right players, and it's about building a culture these players can have confidence in and standards they can abide by and understand what the situation is and how to get to a certain point," he said. "Just by saying 'winning a national championship,' there's a certain process that it takes and it expands beyond baseball, too. You've got to be eligible to play. Academics are a huge piece, too."

Hughes played at Ohio Dominican University as a pitcher and infielder but transferred to Ohio Valley University in West Virginia so he could get more consistent coaching -- he went through a coaching change at Dominican -- and attend a Christian university. He graduated in 2016 and coached summer collegiate baseball in Wellsville, N.Y., and Virginia Beach, Va., before beginning his college coaching career at Waldorf University in Iowa, where he earned a master's degree.

Yet, the junior-college has been very good to Hughes.

"I think there are so many good opportunities for players. Every baseball player's dream is to make it to the draft and play big-league baseball, make a lot of money and make a living out of it," he said. "In junior-college baseball, that will allow you to keep your draft eligibility open throughout your whole college career."

Players who attend a four-year university must stay in that school for three years at least before being draft-eligible again.

"Being around guys who are betting on themselves and have an eagerness to strive to be who they want to be, and then I just like the small-school atmosphere. I love the ability to bring in not just a new team every two years but bring in a large capacity of new guys each year, develop more relationships and hopefully change more lives, at the end of the day," Hughes said. "Those are the two biggest reasons why I love the junior-college level."

Georgia Highlands College assistant coach Tucker Hughes addresses Southeast Arkansas College supporters as his wife Hannah shares a laugh Tuesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

